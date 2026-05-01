High Point University Honors Graduate Students at Commencement

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Point University honored graduate students who crossed the stage during its Commencement Ceremony for doctoral and master’s students on April 30 in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. This milestone reflects the tremendous growth in graduate degree programs that HPU has achieved in recent years in a variety of health-related fields, as well as in communication and business leadership.

Approximately 300 graduate students were recognized at the Graduate Commencement Ceremony, which included doctoral degrees in education, medical sciences and pharmacy. Separate ceremonies are held throughout the year for other graduate programs, such as physical therapy and physician assistant studies, as well as a December Commencement.

HPU is expected to confer more than 1,700 undergraduate and graduate degrees during the 2025-2026 academic year. This is the most degrees that the university has conferred in one academic year in its 102-year history.

HPU President Nido Qubein welcomed graduates and their friends and family members to the arena for the Graduate Commencement Ceremony, which is the first of three Commencement Ceremonies that will be held on campus this week.

“Today’s a very special day in the lives of our graduates and their families,” he said. “At High Point University, we’ve always guided and encouraged you to live a life of success and significance. Today, we’re sending you off with a Commencement speaker who personifies both of those ideas.”

Cisco Systems CEO Encourages Graduates

Dr. Qubein introduced Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco Systems, one of the world’s leading networking and information technology companies. Robbins was appointed Cisco’s CEO in 2015 and elected as chair two years later. He has held several leadership roles during his more than 25 years at the Fortune 500 company. Before Robbins delivered the Commencement address, Qubein presented him with an Honorary Doctorate of Business Leadership.

“Over the course of my career, everything has changed,” Robbins said. “I’ve seen the advent of the internet, which at the time felt as explosive as artificial intelligence does today. And it was. I’ve seen it shift to mobile, the explosion of the cloud and everything in between. Industries have been entirely transformed, and new opportunities that none of us could have predicted have emerged.”

The professional world that graduates are entering will be shaped by a once-in-a-lifetime technology transition, Robbins said. He told the audience that AI has arrived, is moving fast and will fundamentally change everything during this critical turning point.

“Do not let social media or anyone else define who you are,” Robbins said. “As it becomes increasingly difficult to tell what’s real and what’s not, only you will be able to look back at your life and know that you remained true to your values and who you are. The successful leaders of tomorrow, I believe, are the ones who embrace change and are willing to take risks.”

Robbins encouraged graduates to embrace AI and adapt to rapidly advancing technology while also remaining authentic people.

While learning how to use and implement AI is crucial, Robbins also encouraged graduates to continue practicing and building these four skills:

Empathy

Good judgment

Building trust

Compassion

“It can't change what it means to be a fundamentally good human being,” Robbins said about AI.

He advised them not to worry about changes they can’t control, but rather to rely on their values to do the right thing. During this time of division, they can look for small ways to improve their community and work to unite people, he said.

HPU Commencement Traditions

In keeping with another tradition at HPU’s graduation ceremony, a bald eagle named Clark soared over the graduates at the end of the ceremony to symbolize the ideals of free enterprise, independence and the ability to pursue new opportunities in America. The eagle flew as Lee Greenwood, international country music icon and HPU’s Artist in Residence, performed “God Bless the USA.”

Every graduate also received a blanket after Commencement to give to a loved one or a mentor who has supported them during their academic journey.

Additional Commencement exercises include a baccalaureate service today at Wesley Memorial Methodist Church. HPU will hold two Commencement ceremonies for undergraduate students on Saturday, May 2. The first ceremony will start at 9 a.m. in the arena, followed by a second ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

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