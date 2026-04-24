Infinity Aviation Group Announces Grand Opening and Expansion of Its Nashua FBO

NASHUA, N.H., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Aviation Group today announced the official opening of its remodeled and expanded FBO terminal in Nashua, NH (KASH). Managed by Terrance Hart, the Infinity Aviation Group Nashua FBO offers a comprehensive suite of private jet services, including deicing, fueling, hangaring, and premium passenger amenities.

At its grand opening event, community members and leaders from the Nashua Airport and Chamber of Commerce participated in the ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of the Infinity Aviation FBO terminal. In addition, Infinity Aviation celebrated its official opening with a donation to the local “Young Eagles” program that gives youth ages 8-17 their first free ride in an airplane.

“We look forward to delivering superior FBO services in our newly-renovated FBO terminal updated with best-in-class amenities, serving private jet travelers in the Boston and New England metro region,” said Steven Levesque, CEO of Infinity Aviation. “The opening of our Nashua facility reflects our deep commitment to the local community and to the future of business aviation in the region.”

The Infinity Aviation (KASH) facilities include over 150,000 square feet of heated hangar space. It has availability of ramp and hangar space for heavy jets, and Infinity Aviation is gearing up for Boston arrivals for the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and the World Cup games. Boire Field (KASH) in Nashua, NH, is a convenient general aviation airport (GA) serving as a private/corporate alternative to Boston Logan (BOS), located about 45-60 minutes north of Boston.

At the Nashua FBO, Infinity Aviation Group offers amenities including a modern FBO lobby, pilot room, quiet room and fueling with Titan Aviation Fuels. For more information on Infinity Aviation Group Nashua FBO, please contact: thart@infinityaviationgroup.com.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Infinity Aviation Group

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db7c951a-b920-4012-a9e6-e4a02d0aced4