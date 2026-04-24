SEGG Media Enters Sports Predictions Market via Sports.com Predict

SEGG Media forms Sports Predicts Limited to expand Sports.com into prediction markets with imminent plans to partner with an industry leader in the space.

By tapping into a rapidly growing segment, it is expected to create a high-margin, recurring revenue stream for SEGG Media beginning ahead of the 2026 World Cup.





FORT WORTH, Texas, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”) today announced the launch of Sports.com Predict, marking the Company’s entry into the rapidly growing prediction markets space. The initiative will be developed and operated through Sports Predicts Limited, a SEGG Media company, and integrated into the Sports.com platform.

Prediction markets have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of digital finance and sports engagement. An estimated 70% of prediction market trading is already sports-related, with total event contract volumes expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2030.1

Currently in development, Sports.com Predict will introduce prediction functionality directly into the Sports.com ecosystem, creating a high-margin, recurring revenue stream for SEGG Media. By embedding prediction markets at the heart of Sports.com, the Company expects to convert fan engagement into transactional activity, unlocking a scalable growth engine as the global prediction markets sector expands.

Following recent marquee transactions, including the acquisitions of Veloce Media Group and Quadrant, the launch of Sports.com Predict represents a key milestone in SEGG Media’s growth strategy and is expected to be a material contributor to revenue beginning in 2026.

Leveraging the Company’s existing audience ecosystem, with Veloce’s channels alone exceeding 500 million monthly views, the platform supports SEGG Media’s strategy of building scalable sports and media assets that drive both monetization and audience migration across its portfolio.

How Sports.com Predict will deliver value:

Sports.com Predict will earn revenue from transaction fees linked to user activity, broadening SEGG Media’s income streams.

Integrated with the main Sports.com platform, it will turn audience engagement into transactions.

As SEGG Media’s dedicated unit for prediction markets, it supports efficient global growth within established regulatory and tech frameworks.





The platform is being rolled out in phases, subject to regulatory considerations and development progress, with an anticipated launch in summer 2026.

Daniel Bailey, SEGG Media’s Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Veloce, commented: “Prediction markets represent a high-growth, emerging category that aligns with our strategy to expand Sports.com into a more interactive, monetizable destination. Bringing one of the fastest-growing markets to our ecosystem allows us to grow our user base and connect audiences with the sports, entertainment, and experiences they love. We expect to move from development to an initial rollout quickly, with the goal of being live in time for the start of the 2026 World Cup.

“Sports.com Predict is a significant step for Sports.com and its users as we continue our long-term strategy of building scalable, high-growth, high-margin revenue streams and ultimately delivering value for our shareholders.”

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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1 Investing.com, citing Bernstein research, April 19, 2026 [link]