ComfyUI Raises $30M at $500M Valuation to Scale Open-Source AI for Creative Production

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ComfyUI announced a $30 million financing at a $500 million valuation, bringing total funding to $48 million.

The round was led by Craft, with participation from Pace Capital, Chemistry, TruArrow, and others.

The announcement follows rapid organic growth, with ComfyUI surpassing 4 million users, 60,000+ community-built nodes, and 150,000+ daily downloads, making it one of the fastest-growing platforms in creative AI.

ComfyUI is already the best software for visual AI but now we can make it even better: more features, more optimizations and more stability while accelerating our already rapid pace of development.

“With this funding we can make sure open source wins.” said Yannik Marek, cofounder and the creator of ComfyUI, “We and many in the community have spent a lot of effort: countless hours, even years working directly and indirectly on ComfyUI. Without you we would not exist. We want to live in a world where the best tool is open source. Now we can finally make our dream real.”

Adoption Across Studios, Agencies, and Enterprise

ComfyUI started as an open source project and over the years has become the standard for creator-controlled AI workflows, with an open ecosystem spanning image, video, 3D, and audio, locally or in the cloud. Driven by community adoption and word-of-mouth, it is now used by leading studios, agencies, and enterprise teams to power AI-driven creative workflows.

Creative studios like Black Math are using ComfyUI to build modular creative pipelines connecting their motion, texture, and generative tools in ComfyUI —enabling teams to move beyond one-off deliverables and instead create scalable design systems that clients can build on over time.

Agencies & Ad studios like Silverside AI use ComfyUI to power major brand campaigns—for example, developing SVEDKA’s 2026 Super Bowl commercial, the first primarily AI-generated Super Bowl ad. This enables precise creative control, consistent quality, and faster production timelines.

Technical artists use ComfyUI the way engineers use code — composing models, LoRAs, ControlNets, and community nodes into precise, reproducible workflows. A concept artist chains an image generation model to a depth estimator and an inpainting pass, so every iteration preserves geometry while exploring style. A VFX freelancer builds a texture synthesis pipeline that processes hundreds of assets overnight. When the workflow is done, it lives in a JSON file: portable, versionable, shareable.

“ComfyUI is so important to us because it allows us to know that we always play on the bleeding edge. Not only because of the technology itself, but because of the entire community shaping the product and developing extensions that we can use in our creative development process,” said PJ Pereira, Co-founder of Silverside AI.

“We've used many different tools, but using ComfyUI really brings artist empowerment to the forefront. I want my employees to feel like they have control over the process. The more exposed they can be to how the models work, the more we feel we’re creating something that only we could make,” said Jeremy Sahlman, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Black Math.

"Comfy has innovated a new and powerful ecosystem for creativity without compromising creative control. It has been amazing to watch technical artists and curious creative minds leverage Comfy to explore the full surface area of their ideas,” said Scott Belsky, Founder of Behance.

This adoption reflects a broader industry shift away from closed, one-size-fits-all tools toward flexible, modular systems shaped by the people who use them.

With tens of thousands of community-built nodes and extensions, ComfyUI’s ecosystem expands faster than traditional software models, creating a compounding advantage as new models and workflows emerge.

ComfyUI has quietly become a hiring signal. Across job boards at Enterprise companies and creative studios, "ComfyUI artist" has emerged as a job title in high demand. Creative directors, technical artists, and pipeline engineers are now expected to build in ComfyUI. What began as an open-source tool built by a single developer has become infrastructure for a new creative profession.

Scaling an Open Ecosystem for Creative AI

The funding round brings backing from investors who see ComfyUI as defining a new category of community-driven AI infrastructure for creative work.

“AI has fundamentally changed the creative process, and the best tools amplify human creativity rather than replace it — that’s exactly what ComfyUI is doing. Comfy’s differentiator is their highly technical and rapidly growing community of more than 4 million users. It’s become the open-source standard for production-grade creative AI workflows. The creative suite of the future will look nothing like the tools of the past—we believe it will look like Comfy,” shared Sean Whitney, Investor at Craft.

The funding will accelerate product development, expand the ecosystem, and support new features that make ComfyUI more accessible while preserving its flexibility.

Alongside the funding, ComfyUI is introducing a refreshed brand identity that reflects its evolution into a category-defining platform for open-source creative AI and reinforcing its commitment to a community-driven, creator-first ecosystem.

About ComfyUI

ComfyUI is a node-based workflow platform for generative AI, built for creators who require full control over their pipelines. It supports a wide range of models and is extensible through a growing ecosystem of community-developed nodes. Used by millions of creators, developers, and studios, ComfyUI enables users to build and run AI workflows across image, video, 3D, and audio. It is available as both a local installation and a hosted cloud service. Learn more at comfy.org.

Media Contact:

press@comfy.org