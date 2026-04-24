Alpine Credits Surpasses $100K in Community Giving, Reinforces Commitment to BC Families

SURREY, British Columbia, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Credits Ltd., a leader in alternative home equity financing, is proud to mark a milestone in its philanthropic journey, having contributed over $117,000 to local community organizations in the last three years. This ongoing commitment reflects the company’s dedication to supporting families and strengthening communities across British Columbia.

At the heart of these efforts is Alpine Credits’ long-standing support for Canuck Place Children's Hospice, a B.C.-based leader in pediatric palliative care. Between 2023 and 2025, Alpine Credits contributed over $35,715 to the hospice, providing consistent support for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

“What makes these contributions meaningful is seeing the real impact they have on people and families in our communities,” said the VP of Sales for Alpine Credits. “Our team is always looking for ways to deepen that impact and stay involved, and this is one of the ways we continue to show up beyond the work we do every day.”

The company’s philanthropic reach also includes significant contributions to several other impactful organizations, including Paws for Hope Animal Foundation, Surrey Hospitals Foundation, Mom2Mom Vancouver, Tumour Foundation of BC, MS Canada, and Centre for Child Development.

Looking ahead, Alpine Credits, through its parent company Amur Financial Group, pledges over $200,000 per year toward charitable initiatives, further reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting communities and empowering organizations that provide essential services to those in need.

Beyond financial contributions, Alpine Credits continues to foster a culture of community involvement across its organization. Employees are encouraged to engage with causes they care about, helping strengthen local connections and extend the company’s impact beyond donations alone.

Since its inception in 1969, Alpine Credits has facilitated over $5 billion in home equity financing, helping Canadians access the value of their homes to manage expenses, complete renovations, and move forward with important financial goals.

About Alpine Credits

Alpine Credits is a Canadian direct lender that specializes in home equity loans. For 55+ years, we’ve helped thousands of homeowners use their built-up equity to consolidate debt, renovate homes, or grow a business, regardless of credit or income.

For more information, please visit Alpine Credits.

Contact info:

Alpine Credits

info@alpinecredits.ca

+1 (604) 581-2161