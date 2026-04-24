Rally House Expands Austin Metro Presence with New Georgetown Location

GEORGETOWN, Texas, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a leading retailer in licensed collegiate and professional gear and merchandise, is proud to announce the opening of its newest store in Georgetown, located at Wolf Ranch Shopping Center. This new store expands Rally House’s growing footprint in Texas and reinforces its commitment to serving passionate collegiate and professional sports fans throughout Central Texas.

Rally House has continued to invest in Texas with successful store openings across key markets, bringing fans a premier destination for officially licensed team apparel, gifts, and local merchandise. The new Georgetown location further strengthens that presence by offering a convenient shopping option for residents in one of the fastest-growing communities in the Austin metro area.

Fans of Texas’ top universities will find an extensive assortment of collegiate merchandise, making it a go-to destination for game day apparel, campus wear, and alumni gear for the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Baylor Bears, and more. In addition to collegiate favorites, customers can shop popular professional teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, Austin FC, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Houston Texans, and Houston Astros, along with a robust selection of both Austin and Texas-inspired apparel and gifts that celebrate local pride.

The opening of Rally House Wolf Ranch Shopping Center comes at a time of continued growth in Georgetown’s retail and residential landscape, with increasing traffic from families, young professionals, students, and visitors seeking a vibrant suburban shopping experience. The location is especially well-positioned to serve customers during football season, basketball season, baseball season, holiday shopping, and graduation celebrations.

“With our continued growth in Texas, we’ve been focused on finding the right locations that offer convenience, visibility, and a strong connection to the community,” said CEO and owner Aaron Liebert. “Wolf Ranch Shopping Center provides an ideal setting with strong traffic and easy access, allowing us to bring an expanded assortment and enhanced shopping experience to fans in Georgetown and the surrounding area.”

Strategically located within one of Georgetown’s premier retail destinations, Rally House Wolf Ranch Shopping Center offers convenient access for residents and visitors alike. Rally House Wolf Ranch sits between Lovesac and Specs and across from Panda Express and is expected to quickly become a go-to destination for fans and shoppers across Williamson County and North Austin.

“The large footprint allows us to showcase our assortment of top brands like Nike, '47, New Era, and Champion,” said Dana Lewis. “We’re also excited to include more elevated styles with premium brands such as Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, Greyson, and Onward Reserve.”

Rally House Wolf Ranch looks forward to celebrating its grand opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in the coming weeks, followed by giveaways and promotions for local customers soon after.

Customers can explore the full range of products online at www.rallyhouse.com, and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X for the latest updates and promotions. For those interested in joining the Rally House team, career opportunities are available on the company’s website.

About Rally House

Rally House is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 310 locations across 28 states and is excited to open its third location in Austin and 38th in Texas.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com