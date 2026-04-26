Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Stage Update While Cardano Price Prediction Turns Bullish on Leios Upgrade

Dubai, UAE, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ethereum based crypto Pepeto is moving toward listing as the current stage has only hours left before it clears, and with demand growing each day the round could close early. The crypto news around Pepeto is moving fast because the exchange tools are nearing completion, and many across the market are now comparing the project to Dogecoin at its earliest stage. Meanwhile, the Cardano price prediction just shifted after Input Output confirmed the Leios consensus upgrade for testnet in June 2026 according to CoinMarketCap, targeting a 10x to 65x increase in Layer 1 throughput that would push ADA past 1,000 transactions per second. This article breaks down why the Cardano price prediction is pointing higher despite current weakness and why the crypto news around Pepeto keeps attracting large wallets.

Crypto News: Pepeto Listing Nears Completion While the Cardano Price Prediction Shows Where the Market Is Heading

Pepeto's exchange listing is entering its final phase as the current round nears sell out, and every tool moves closer to going live. Reports across the crypto community point to a public tier 1 announcement coming hours before trading begins, which means the window to enter at presale pricing is shorter than most buyers realize.

The reason Pepeto and Cardano sit in the same crypto news article today is simple: both exist because Ethereum's chain still has problems that cost traders billions each year through high gas, slow fills, and broken cross-chain access. The Cardano price prediction shows one approach to solving those problems. ADA trades at $0.25 according to CoinMarketCap, trapped below the 50-day moving average at $0.26, with the Leios upgrade set for testnet in June and mainnet by year end, aiming to scale monthly transactions from 800,000 to over 27 million by 2030. Voltaire governance is now live with a Golden Cross forming on the weekly chart according to Coincub. CoinDCX places the bull case Cardano price prediction between $1.00 and $1.50, and Coincub maps 2026 upside at $0.95 to $1.25.

But ADA at $0.25 targeting $1.00 is still a 4x from a $9 billion market cap that already reflects most of what the chain delivered. The Cardano price prediction is real for patient capital, but slow, and the Leios upgrade still needs to clear testnet before mainnet, a process that could stretch into 2027.

Pepeto at $0.0000001866 with $9.5 million raised is targeting multiples from a single Binance listing that could land in weeks. Rather than building a rival Layer 1 the way Cardano did, Pepeto works as a trading layer built on top of Ethereum, combining zero-fee settlement, bridge routing, and AI contract checks into one protocol. A developer who built systems at Binance leads the exchange and the Pepe cofounder runs the project, tapping directly into Ethereum's $40 billion DeFi market.

Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto: Working Tools Plus Viral Energy

Pepeto goes far beyond just working tools. What shifts the entire outlook for this project is virality, and the evidence is everywhere. Telegram channels are adding thousands of members daily, copycat tokens keep launching under the Pepeto name every week trying to borrow the momentum, and influencers who paid no attention two months ago now cover it because their followers keep requesting it. This is exactly the pattern Dogecoin followed before the broader market caught on. One wallet put $8,000 into Dogecoin in early 2020 and that position reached $5.7 billion at the top according to Coinbase, and a $1,000 buy grew past $1 billion when Dogecoin crossed a $41 billion market cap without a single working product behind it.

Pure virality built that wealth, and Pepeto is following that exact path right now with stronger fundamentals, a stronger team, and real infrastructure already in place before the listing even opens. Dogecoin created billionaires with nothing under it, and Pepeto carries that same viral force with every reason to go further.

Today's crypto news confirms that whales already see it. The same addresses accumulating ADA this month are entering the Pepeto presale with serious size, because they know the Cardano price prediction offers a steady 3x to 4x over years while this Ethereum based crypto offers multiples from presale to listing in weeks.

Conclusion

The Cardano price prediction is now bullish, and ADA holders have strong reasons to be optimistic with Leios targeting 1,000+ TPS and Voltaire governance putting the treasury in community hands. The broader market is trending higher. But every cycle in crypto has proven that the largest portfolio gains came from early-stage projects that combined working infrastructure with viral demand, and right now Pepeto matches that description exactly.

The presale is filling faster than any round before it, and once this stage closes the entry price steps up for good. Thousands of buyers showed up to Dogecoin one week too late, some just hours behind, and spent every month after that watching others cash out gains they almost had. Pepeto is that second chance, built by a stronger team with real products, and the Binance listing is approaching. Based on the data, this project has no reason to deliver less than what Dogecoin delivered to early buyers, and a portfolio without Pepeto in 2026, could be a regretful decision to make.

Visit Pepeto and Enter the Presale Here

FAQs

What is the bullish Cardano price prediction?

CoinDCX places the Cardano price prediction between $1.00 and $1.50 in the bull case, backed by the Leios upgrade targeting 1,000+ TPS and Voltaire governance now live on mainnet.

Why is Pepeto trending in crypto news today?

Pepeto combines Ethereum based zero-fee trading tools with viral meme coin reach and a Binance listing entering its final phase. The presale raised $9.5 million at $0.0000001866 with 178% staking APY.



