Product Recall: PC® Cola

BRAMPTON, Ontario, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Out of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select cases of PC® Cola (12 x 355 ML) products with UPC 060383787035.

Inside some of the cases, cans labelled as PC® Cola Zero Sugar may contain regular PC® Cola. This may be a health concern for customers who are avoiding sugar.

Only products with the 2026NO20PQ1427 lot code are affected by the recall. The affected products were sold between April 2, 2026 and April 24, 2026 at the following stores:

Ontario: Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaws, Valu-Mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, No Frills, affiliated independent stores, Wholesale Club, no name store, Shoppers Drug Mart

Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Your Independent Grocer, Maxi, No Frills, affiliated independent stores, Shoppers Drug Mart

Québec: Provigo, Maxi, Axep, Intermarché, Valu-Mart, Club Entrepôt, Pharmaprix

West: Real Canadian Superstore, Independent franchise stores, Your Independent Grocer, Extra Foods, No Frills, independent retail stores, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Wholesale Club, Shoppers Drug Mart

All affected products have been removed from store shelves. Customers are encouraged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. The safety and trust of our customers remain our top priority.

For more information, customers can contact Customer Service at 1-888-495-5111 or visit: http://www.presidentschoice.ca/en_CA/customer-service-feedback-form.html