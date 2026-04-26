CoinEx Hosts RISING TIDE: A High-Signal Night Above the Wave During Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

HONG KONG, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx successfully concluded “RISING TIDE: High-Signal Night” during Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026, co-organized with ViaBTC and supported by Mercuryo and Global Fintech Institute (GFI). The exclusive side event brought together global leaders, builders, and investors for an evening of meaningful connection and high-impact industry dialogue.

A High-Signal Gathering for Industry Leaders

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving crypto market, RISING TIDE embodied the theme of liquidity returning and capital repositioning across more efficient structures. The event convened key decision-makers from exchanges, mining, infrastructure, venture capital, and emerging Web3 projects. The evening fostered in-depth conversations, strategic networking, and the formation of new partnerships across the global digital asset ecosystem.

Strengthening Global Presence and Industry Engagement





CoinEx continues to expand its global presence through active participation in major blockchain events worldwide. At the beginning of 2026, during Consensus Hong Kong 2026, CoinEx co-hosted a side event alongside Kronos Research and ViaBTC, with support from Babylon Labs. Throughout 2025, CoinEx also maintained a strong presence at leading industry gatherings, including Coinfest Asia 2025, TOKEN2049, LABITCONF 2025, and the Singapore Tech Innovation Expo.

CoinEx’s presence during Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 reflects its ongoing commitment to engaging with the global blockchain community and contributing to key industry conversations. As part of the ViaBTC Group, CoinEx leverages its robust technical foundation and ecosystem resources to support the development of secure, transparent, and scalable digital asset infrastructure.

CoinEx remains committed to building platforms and connections that empower users, institutions, and innovators worldwide. RISING TIDE represents more than just an event—it marks a moment where meaningful connections rise above the noise, shaping the next wave of the industry.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1100 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e66bf8cb-8fad-4a7a-b740-a1f0d76555f8