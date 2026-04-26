AiMOGA Robotics Expands into Vietnam, OMODA&JAECOO Unlock New Smart Ecosystem Layout

WUHU, China, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiMOGA Robotics, an ecosystem partner of OMODA&JAECOO, signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Vietnam's Geleximco Group in Wuhu, China on March 30, 2026. The two sides confirmed the core direction of their joint venture cooperation in the robotics field, and will use the joint venture model as a link to comprehensively advance robot R&D, manufacturing, and application deployment in Vietnam, jointly build a localized robotics industry ecosystem, and promote the in-depth layout and development of the robotics industry chain in the Southeast Asian market. Vu Van Tien, Chairman of the Founding Committee of Geleximco Group, and Zhang Guibing, General Manager of AiMOGA Robotics, attended and witnessed the signing ceremony.





AiMOGA Robotics and Geleximco Group Sign Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement

AiMOGA Robotics is an intelligent technology brand jointly developed by OMODA&JAECOO and the AiMOGA team. OMODA&JAECOO provides AiMOGA Robotics with support for the core intelligent technology system migrated from its smart cockpit and driver assistance systems. Its global layout in 64 markets also provides channel and resource guarantees for the overseas scenario deployment of AiMOGA Robotics. This cooperation between AiMOGA and Geleximco Group is also an important implementation of OMODA&JAECOO's "Technology for Good" philosophy and the cross-scenario practice of the intelligent transformation of automobile enterprises.

In recent years, with the continuous development of artificial intelligence and embodied intelligence technologies, the robotics industry has been accelerating toward large-scale application. As a key growth region for global manufacturing and service industries, Southeast Asia has a growing demand for robotics technologies and intelligent solutions. This strategic cooperation focuses on the in-depth cooperation across the full value chain of robot R&D and industrialization implementation. The two parties will fully integrate Geleximco Group's advantages in local industrial resources, supply chain system and market network in Vietnam, and AiMOGA Robotics' experience in embodied intelligent robot R&D, application scenario exploration and global scenario application. Relying on the established industrial foundation of OMODA&JAECOO in the Southeast Asian market, they will jointly promote the development of robot R&D, production and application ecosystems.

Geleximco Group is one of Vietnam's leading comprehensive industrial groups, with businesses covering industrial manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, real estate, financial services and other fields, and has extensive industrial resources and market networks in Vietnam. In recent years, Geleximco has continuously promoted the layout of high-tech industries, and actively explored the in-depth integration of innovative technologies and local industrial development.





AiMOGA Robotics and Geleximco Group Exchange Gifts

AiMOGA Robotics has established a full-stack technology system covering design, perception, motion control and human-machine interaction, and has the capability from R&D, production to large-scale scenario delivery. Adhering to the development philosophy of "scenario-driven technology upgrade and industrial implementation", AiMOGA Robotics deeply explores the actual needs of different scenarios such as commercial services, public sectors, and households, and has formed a full-chain capability from technology R&D and product design to scenario application and large-scale delivery. Its technology system deeply relies on the long-term new energy and intelligent technology capabilities built by OMODA&JAECOO, realizing the technology migration and innovation from automotive intelligence to robot intelligence. Relying on the market expansion of OMODA&JAECOO brand, its robots and robotic dog products have been applied in more than 30 countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, accumulating rich experience in overseas scenario deployment. On January 10 this year, AiMOGA's traffic police robot officially went on duty in Wuhu, China, becoming one of the innovative practices in the global intelligent transportation scenario. Related videos have been widely spread on global social media and international media platforms, and have attracted attention and coverage from many overseas media including Vietnam Television.





This strategic cooperation not only marks the industrial deployment of AiMOGA Robotics in Southeast Asia, but also will rely on its technical capabilities and global application experience, combined with OMODA&JAECOO's global brand layout and technological accumulation, to promote the in-depth collaboration of robot R&D, production and application. Looking ahead, AiMOGA will continue to expand its layout in Southeast Asia, integrate advanced technologies with local industrial resources, accelerate the large-scale deployment of robots in intelligent services, public services and industrial scenarios, inject new momentum into regional digital transformation and high-tech industrial upgrading, and provide replicable demonstration experience for the development of the global robotics industry. OMODA&JAECOO will also continue to focus on AiMOGA Robotics, continuously expand the cross-scenario application of intelligent capabilities, and further enrich the connotation of the brand's "Boundaryless" ecosystem.

It is reported that during the upcoming the Auto China 2026 and the Chery International Business Summit (IBS), OMODA&JAECOO will celebrate the third anniversary of the brand, achieve the world's fastest million unit sales milestone, and hold a series of events to fully showcase heavyweight achievements such as new strategies, new technologies and new products. AiMOGA Robotics will also present its new product matrix and phased achievements at the Auto China 2026 and the global launch event, sincerely inviting global partners to attend the event and jointly explore more possibilities for robots to enter real scenarios and achieve industrial implementation.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA&JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building "The World's Leading Crossover Brand", JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building "Global Elegant Off-Road Brand", and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA&JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA&JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

City: Wu Hu

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