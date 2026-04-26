JETOUR Advances "Travel⁺" Strategy: Dual Brands Showcase at Auto China 2026

BEIJING, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JETOUR International officially unveiled its "Travel⁺" strategy at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026). JETOUR and SOUEAST made their first joint appearance and showcased a full-scenario product matrix and hardcore hybrid off-road technologies, comprehensively presenting their achievements in global operations . Over 1200 global dealers, media and KOLs attended the “Travel+” strategy launch event.

“The automotive industry has long defined vehicles by performance metrics and technical specifications. But today, users are redefining vehicles through their lifestyles. For us, ‘Travel+’ is not simply a combination of scenarios, but an integrated ecosystem that links products, services, and content to users’ journeys,” said Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International.

Full-Scenario Lineup Assembled: Hybrid Technologies Redefine Off-Road Standards

At this auto show, JETOUR broadened the connotation of its "Travel⁺" strategy, integrating the entire product lineups of both JETOUR and SOUEAST brands under a unified strategic framework for the first time. The JETOUR T Series persists in focusing on the light off-road segment, the G Series targets the premium off-road segment, while the SOUEAST concentrates on urban mobility, further enriching the "Travel⁺" landscape. Through comprehensive advancements in products, technologies and ecosystem, JETOUR demonstrates another major leap forward in its globalization to partners and users worldwide.

This strategy is embodied in JETOUR’s full-scenario product lineup covering urban mobility, light off-road, premiere off-road. It includes SOUEAST S08 DM, concept vehicle S10; JETOUR T Series such as T1, T2, T2 i-DM and concept model TX, the G Series all-terrain premium hybrid off-road SUV, G700, along with its customized version, the soon-to-launch high-end hybrid pickup F700, and concept vehicle G600. Meanwhile, JETOUR showcased its all-terrain hybrid off-road technologies, including the GAIA Architecture, C-DM high-efficiency hybrid technology, and the XWD intelligent four-wheel-drive system.

Alan Walker: Interpreting the Spirit of "Travel⁺" Through Music

At the JETOUR booth, JETOUR officially announced World-famous EDM Producer Alan Walker as Brand Ambassador, and premiered the customized JETOUR T2. Alan shared his creative inspiration behind the song Forever Young and his understanding of the "Travel+": "Every time I travel to a new place, I rediscover the world and myself. I've always believed that music and travel share a common spirit. Both are journeys of exploring the unknown self and pursuing freedom."

Paula Scher: Shaping the Premium Design Language of the G Series

At the G Series booth, World's Top Design Master, Paula Scher appeared and shared the core visual language of "Ridge of Steel" that she created for the G Series, highlighting its premium identity. She noted, "When I first saw the car, the G700 is wins on the offer. Drawing inspiration from the Himalayas—the dramatic peak and the majesty of nature, the design reflects a spirit of ambition and challenge. The ‘Ridge of Steel’ concept captures these qualities perfectly. It is highly recognized and easy to be remembered. The whole dichotomy of the inside of the car is very luxurious. The outside is powerful with sleek lines, but the inside is almost a limousine. Suddenly you are really in some exquisite situation, while you are going up some incredibly rock ridden road."

Brand Globalization: Trusted by 2.26 Million Users

JETOUR is accelerating its global growth, with cumulative worldwide sales surpassing 2.26 million vehicles to date. JETOUR has entered 100 countries and regions worldwide and established over 2,000 sales and service outlets, while SOUEAST has entered 48 countries and regions, demonstrating strong local competitiveness in key markets like Egypt, with its brand influence growing steadily.

Looking ahead, JETOUR will consist in "Travel⁺" strategy, take root in global markets with a more open attitude, and build a more comprehensive product matrix. Together with global partners, JETOUR will extend the footprint of "Travel⁺" to every corner of the world, writing a new chapter of global development.

JETOUR international - jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

JETOUR AUTO

Jinhua Road, Jiujiang District

Wuhu, Anhui, 241000

China

Tina Liu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/969c4425-bdb6-43d6-b132-85a853280adb