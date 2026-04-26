From Specs to Scenarios: JETOUR's Technology Driving All-Scenario Off-Road Excellence

BEIJING, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As electrification reshapes the hardcore off-road industry, competition has evolved from chasing specifications to creating scenario-centric value. Today's users not only pursue efficient and low-energy urban commuting, but also aspire for professional off-road travel experiences. They enjoy the smoothness and intelligence of electrified driving, while expecting reliable range and confidence on long-distance trips. To meet these diverse all-scenario mobility needs, JETOUR made its dual-brand joint debut with SOUEAST and JETOUR at Auto China 2026, comprehensively showcasing its technological achievements and product matrix.

From the JETOUR T Series, to the G Series that defines premium off-road, and the family-oriented SOUEAST S08 DM, JETOUR is addressing modern mobility needs with a systematic product lineup. A robust technological foundation, consisting of the GAIA Architecture (the new-generation all-terrain intelligent architecture), C-DM (CROSS-DUAL MODE) high-efficiency hybrid technology, and the XWD intelligent four-wheel drive system, underpins this matrix.





C-DM and XWD: A Perfect Synergy between Hybrid Off-Road Performance

Traditionally, off-roading has been perceived as highly demanding. Superior all-terrain performance has long relied on complex manual operations and extensive experience, putting it out of reach for many outdoor lovers. As electrification reshapes the off-road sector, these barriers are gradually fading. Designed to lower barriers to off-road exploration, the groundbreaking XWD intelligent 4WD system in the JETOUR T Series makes capable off-road performance accessible to every driver, not just seasoned experts. It stands out with four core strengths: swift response, stable control, exceptional durability, and effortless operation. Backed by a full-vehicle sensor array and 100-times-per-second wheel slip monitoring, the system achieves 90% terrain recognition accuracy, maintaining composed and stable performance even over harsh surfaces.

The system also features 7+X intelligent drive modes. The “7” covers seven preset modes: Sport, Eco, Normal, Snow, Sand, Mud, and Rock. The “X” mode delivers one-click automatic terrain detection, intelligently adjusting 4WD control and torque distribution to optimize vehicle dynamics in real time. Compared to traditional on-demand 4WD, this "X" mode boosts overall response speed by 20% and handling limits by 15%. By leveraging intelligent technology to lower the technical threshold, the system ensures that exploring nature is no longer limited by driving experience, truly achieving off-road equality.

Long-distance self-driving tourists have long faced dual dilemmas: high fuel consumption of traditional off-road vehicles and charging difficulties of new energy models in the wild. JETOUR’s latest-generation C-DM hybrid technology solves these two core pain points. Adopting JETOUR’s fifth-generation hybrid-dedicated engine matched with a 3DHT transmission, it reaches 45.95% thermal efficiency and ensures efficient engine operation across all speed ranges, with greatly improved response, smoothness and powertrain efficiency. Widely applied to JETOUR and SOUEAST vehicles, the technology perfectly adapts to users’ daily commuting and outdoor exploration needs.

GAIA Architecture: Multi-Technical Synergy Enabling All-Terrain Capability

Hardcore off-road travel has transformed from a professional hobby into a mainstream lifestyle for new-generation consumers pursuing personalized outdoor experiences. Built on JETOUR’s GAIA all-terrain intelligent architecture, the G Series fully meets top-level professional off-road requirements. The platform integrates CDM-O hybrid technology, dedicated off-road chassis, high-rigidity body structure and full-terrain intelligent control system, unlocking the full potential of hybrid off-road performance with high scalability and all-scenario adaptability, completing the brand’s upgrade from hardcore mechanical performance to intelligent all-terrain capability. Benefiting from the deep integration of GAIA Architecture, hybrid powertrain, high-strength body and intelligent 4WD control, the flagship G700 achieves comprehensive upgrades in power, structure and intelligent control. It delivers a combined system output of 665 kW (904 hp), a 0–100 km/h acceleration of 4.6 seconds, and a charge-depleting fuel consumption of 7.95 L/100 km. Notably, the G700 (Ark Edition) is fitted with JETOUR’s CEM-O amphibious extended-range drive system for land-water integrated travel. It successfully crossed the Yangtze River in 2025 and completed a public fording test in Beijing, witnessed by over 100 global media outlets.

Systematic Deployment: Reshaping the “Travel+” Off-Road Ecosystem

JETOUR's vision extends far beyond developing capable and accessible off-road vehicles; it seeks to redefine the standards of off-road travel. With the wide adoption of its XWD、C-DM and GAIA Architecture, JETOUR has built a leading hybrid off-road technology ecosystem that strikes an optimal balance between performance and efficiency. Supported by high-performance computing chips and premium amenities, the lineup delivers exceptional comfort and luxury, even in demanding off-road environments.

Building on its comprehensive technology deployment, JETOUR is advancing its “Travel+” strategy through systematic strength. From technological empowerment to ecosystem building, the brand is bringing more efficient, convenient, and liberated travel experiences to global users by making advanced hybrid off-road technology widely accessible.

JETOUR international - jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

JETOUR AUTO

Jinhua Road, Jiujiang District

Wuhu, Anhui, 241000

China

Tina Liu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7289c80f-9e42-4ea9-a243-417b2ad70ab9