Off-Road with Lifestyle: JETOUR T Series Redefines Hybrid Adventure

BEIJING, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's automobile market, “scenarios” have become a ubiquitous buzzword. But few brands truly bridge the gap between products and real use cases. The JETOUR T Series delivers a definitive solution: merging new energy with off-road, it transforms vehicles from functional tools into lifestyle enablers.

Off-Road Hybrid: Efficiency Meets Adventure

For years, a structural tension existed between off-roading and new energy: off-road demands a stable range, fast refueling, and reliability in extreme conditions; Pure EVs still face limits in charging infrastructure and operating boundaries, especially in the complicated outdoor scenarios.

In response, JETOUR takes a different path— with hybrid at its core. Its C-DM hybrid system is not a compromise—it redistributes how energy is used. In the city, it leans on electric drive for efficiency. On long trips and rough terrain, the engine and multi-gear hybrid system provide steady support. This approach improves compatibility between new energy and off-road. It turns a conflict into a complement. Put simply, electrifying off-road is about matching efficient energy use to real scenarios.





Democratizing Off-Road: Intelligence Breaks the Barrier

If the powertrain addresses the fundamental question of whether a vehicle can go, then intelligent technology answers how it can reach its destination more effortlessly. Traditionally, off-roading had a high barrier to entry, relying heavily on professional driver experience—from terrain assessment to selecting drive modes. This reliance on specialized skills has restricted off-roading to a limited, expert-oriented community.

At the Auto China 2026, JETOUR demonstrated a strategic shift through intelligent technology exhibits and test drives. Taking the T2 i-DM as an example, the Fully Automatic Intelligent XWD and its "7+X" intelligent modes translate years of driving experience into algorithms. This reduces the learning curve for users, marking a fundamental shift in the consumption nature of off-roading: moving from "skill-based" to "experience-led". Users no longer need to master advanced techniques to access off-road terrains that were previously exclusive to a minority.

Currently, the industry’s competition focus has upgraded. Traditional indicators still serve as basic thresholds, while systematic integration and intelligent technology have become core competitive differentiators. Beyond off-road performance, JETOUR hybrid models including the T1 i-DM empower diverse lifestyles. Equipped with a 26.7kWh hybrid-specific battery, 2.2kW/6.6kW versatile external discharge and long-duration stationary power supply, the vehicle evolves from a simple transport tool into an outdoor living hub for camping, road trips and adventures, fully implementing the brand’s "Travel+" philosophy.

Benefiting from its precise insight into differentiated global new energy markets, the JETOUR T Series has achieved over 630,000 units of delivery in 31 months, acting as the brand’s flagship model. It tops the boxy SUV segment in nine countries and regions including Qatar, the UAE and Egypt. JETOUR will further iterate its "Travel+" strategy, strengthen new energy technological advantages and accelerate global layout to bring high-quality travel experiences to global users. The value of the JETOUR T Series lies in its answer to three industry-wide questions: how to harmonize new energy with off-roading, how to democratize the off-road experience, and how to transform the vehicle from a functional tool to a lifestyle enabler. The answers to these questions will likely define the trajectory of competition in this segment for the next era.

JETOUR international - jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

JETOUR AUTO

Jinhua Road, Jiujiang District

Wuhu, Anhui, 241000

China

Tina Liu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d3bb527-f7c8-4870-8b18-ec11081bb57c