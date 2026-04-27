Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulated information

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notifications of significant shareholding by the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

On April 22, 2026, Ontex received a transparency declaration confirming that, on April 16, 2026, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 35,820 Ontex voting rights and 2,298,616 equivalent financial instruments or 2,334,436 combined, representing respectively 0.04%, 2.79% and 2.83% of Ontex’s issued shares. The combined holding thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3% for equivalent financial instruments.

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