Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

 | Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 13 May 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 20 April 2026 to 24 April 2026:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
20 April 202660,000156.699,401,400
21 April 202650,000157.707,885,000
22 April 202640,000157.776,310,800
23 April 202640,000156.196,247,600
24 April 202640,000156.496,259,600
Accumulated for the period230,000-36,104,400
Accumulated under the programme6,018,658-927,884,356


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 15,117,867 treasury shares corresponding to 2.473% of the total share capital.

Contact information:

Visit tryg.com for more information

Attachments


Attachments

24_Transactions in connection with the share buyback Weekly report on share buyback programme 20 April 2026 to 24 April 2026
GlobeNewswire

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