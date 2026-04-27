Company announcement

No. 26/2026

27 April 2026

Netcompany Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 3 February 2026, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 750m and a maximum of 3,250,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 January 2027.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 20 April 2026 to 24 April 2026:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 20/04/2026 3,754 399.38 1,499,269 21/04/2026 1,836 389.64 715,374 22/04/2026 7,699 392.40 3,021,075 23/04/2026 30,000 383.38 11,501,454 24/04/2026 6,250 373.45 2,334,086 Accumulated for the period 49,539 - 19.071.258 Accumulated under the programme 584,720 - 198.476.708

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 943,956 treasury shares corresponding to 2.1% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments