Toobit Rewards P2P Traders with 150,000 USDT, VIP Perks, and APR Boosts









GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a 150,000 USDT reward pool for its P2P trading community. Running from April 27 to May 18, 2026, this campaign invites traders to participate in a series of deposit and trading challenges to earn bonuses and additional benefits.

The campaign is structured to reward both newcomers and existing high-volume traders through two main activities:

Activity 1: New participants who make their first P2P deposit and engage in futures trading during their first week can claim a cumulative 100 USDT in Trial Funds.

Activity 2: Based on net P2P deposit volume, traders can receive up to 150 USDT in rewards and VIP Trial Passes, granting APR boosts of up to 4% on Toobit Earn products.

To participate and ensure eligibility, traders must register on the official campaign page. Detailed information regarding milestones, reward schedules, and terms is available on the Toobit announcement page.

This initiative follows the launch of P2P trading on Toobit earlier this year, which introduced a marketplace for direct USDT exchange with zero transaction fees, support for over 30 fiat currencies, and integrated security measures like the T+1 withdrawal protocol and escrow protection.

The shift toward P2P solutions is supported by broader industry trends in 2026. The global cryptocurrency user base has reached approximately 560 million as of Q1 2026, with P2P transaction volumes in emerging markets growing by 28% year-over-year.

As the digital economy matures and mainstream integration of tokenized assets accelerates, the demand for secure, direct fiat-to-crypto gateways has reached an all-time high, with P2P trading now accounting for approximately 22% of all global retail entry-point volume.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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