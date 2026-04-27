Black Diamond Group Announces Expansion Of Asset-Based Credit Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (the “Company” or “Black Diamond”) (TSX:BDI, OTCQX:BDIMF) announces the expansion of its secured, asset-based, revolving credit facility (“Facility”).

The Facility is being upsized to $550 million from $425 million, with the uncommitted accordion of $75 million remaining as is. The interest rate pricing grid is also unchanged, and all other major terms and conditions of the Facility, including financial covenants, are carried forward and not materially affected by the expansion.

“Upsizing our asset-based credit facility provides us with additional liquidity to continue pursuing our accretive growth objectives as we scale the business,” said Toby LaBrie, Chief Financial Officer of Black Diamond. “Further, the established relationships and strong support from our syndicate of lenders is appreciated – and underscores the shared confidence in the strength of the Company and the opportunities ahead.”

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units – Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS, through its principal brands Black Diamond Lodging and Accommodations, Royal Camp and Summit Camps and Primco Dene Royal Camp Services Limited Partnership, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types and offers a full range of catering and hospitality services both in concert with and independent of the provision of modular accommodation facilities. WFS rents, sells, services and provides ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps with premium integrated catering and hospitality services to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery and education sectors.

In addition, the WFS business unit also includes the Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates through a proprietary software platform, offering sophisticated solutions for workforce travel and logistics across North America, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, enabling customers to efficiently manage the full travel cycle through a rapidly growing network of hotels, remote lodges, and travel partners. LodgeLink solves the unique challenges associated with workforce crew travel and is complemented by Spencer Corporate Travel’s high-touch boutique corporate travel management service.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Emma Covenden at 403-718-5062 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com.

To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor/subscription/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") including, but not limited to, statements concerning the future liquidity and growth of the Company, and other statements that are not historical facts. The use of any of the words ''anticipate'', ''plan'', ''contemplate'', ''continue'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''intend'', ''propose'', ''might'', ''may'', ''will'', ''shall'', ''project'', ''should'', ''could'', ''would'', ''believe'', ''predict'', ''forecast'', ''pursue'', ''potential'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 26, 2026, as filed on SEDAR+ and available on the Company’s website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.