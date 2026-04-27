Safe Pro to Demonstrate AI-Powered Mission Planning at U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Event

AVENTURA, Fla., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, will demonstrate its NODE-X AI edge platform and SPOTD threat detection technology at the U.S. Army’s 2026 Joint Protection Combined Expo (JPCE) at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, from April 28–29, 2026.

The multi-day event at Fort Leonard Wood (FLW) is headlined by the Protection Senior Leader Forum, which facilitates dialogue between senior U.S. Army leaders, subject matter experts, and decision makers regarding the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence’s (MSCoE) vision for formation-based layered protection. This Army engineer centric forum is a prime setting for Safe Pro’s proven AI workflows to interact with engineer leadership globally to inform the engineer community of the latest proven AI tools shaping battlefield and maneuver planning.

At JPCE, Safe Pro will highlight its recent success in U.S. Army live-fire exercises using its patented AI platform and the newly introduced NODE-X, a miniaturized AI edge-processing solution for mission planning. NODE-X is designed to support military maneuver operations by rapidly processing drone footage for mission planning, threat detection, 3D mapping, as well as supporting force protection in conjunction with Safe Pro’s ballistic protection products.

“Relationships and momentum with engineering units of the U.S. Army is building following the successful completion of our latest live-fire exercise that put our patented AI to the test in front of senior commanders and stakeholders. By delivering rapid, reliable, threat detection at the tactical edge, we are clearly demonstrating the value we bring to Engineer Reconnaissance Teams and further validating why our capabilities should be fielded across the Army in support of maneuver forces,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

NODE-X is the next generation of the Company’s AI-powered toolset, enabling rapid processing of drone imagery for AI threat detection, 3D mapping, and automated route guidance. Designed as a backpack kit, NODE-X combines real-time AI inference on an edge-processing system with ruggedized GPU laptops running Safe Pro’s OnSight Windows-based software application, compatible with U.S. Army-approved Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) drones.

Powered by the patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology, NODE-X uses AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms trained on one of the world’s largest real-world drone imagery datasets focused on landmine and UXO threat detection, sourced from Ukraine. The dataset includes over 2.6 million drone images and 47,000 confirmed detections of small threats such as landmines, cluster munitions, unexploded ordnance (UXO), and ambush drones. Operating on the edge without the need for connectivity, NODE-X fuses AI-detected threats with rapidly generated 3D models, orthomosaics, and digital surface models that incorporate vegetation height, terrain slope, and automated route planning. NODE-X’s rapidly deployable design and intuitive software interface provide soldiers and military commanders with enhanced battlefield situational awareness, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of reconnaissance and maneuver support missions.

The Company’s SPOTD AI platform analyzes imagery and video from virtually any drone to automatically detect and classify explosive threats and other objects of interest. The platform converts raw video into high-resolution 2D/3D geospatial models that can be rapidly shared to support operational decision-making across defense, security, and humanitarian missions. SPOTD is capable of identifying more than 150 types of landmines and UXO, enabling scalable situational awareness across large, high-risk areas such as active and legacy minefields.

For more information about Safe Pro’s real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ . Information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, can be found at https://safeprogroup.com and you can connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans, and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro’s ability to support U.S. Army operations, its ability to integrate its technology with third-party systems, and the acceptance of its solutions by potential government, military, and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “seek," "target," "forecast," "continue," "approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

spai@soleburystrat.com

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