Coinstore Set to List QIE, a High-Performance Layer 1 Blockchain Designed to Bridge Global Identity and Scalable Payments





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore is set to list QIE, a Layer 1 blockchain designed to support real-world scalability through high throughput, low transaction costs, and an integrated digital identity framework. By combining institutional-grade performance with a unified identity layer, QIE is positioning itself as the foundational infrastructure for the next wave of global crypto adoption.

Built for Real-World Scale

While the blockchain space has seen numerous L1 solutions, few have successfully balanced high-throughput performance with the cost-efficiency required for mass-market retail and enterprise use. QIE addresses this by offering an ultra-fast transaction environment characterized by near-zero fees.

The network’s technical architecture is complemented by robust deflationary tokenomics. This structure is designed to align long-term value with network activity, ensuring that as the QIE ecosystem grows, the underlying economic model remains sustainable and reward-oriented for participants.

QIE Pass: A Unified Global Identity Layer

A core innovation of the QIE ecosystem is QIE Pass, a global identity solution that simplifies the user experience across the decentralized landscape. QIE Pass serves as a singular, compliant login and identity gateway, addressing several key friction points in the current market:

One ID for All Payments: Users can utilize a single identifier for all crypto payments, eliminating the need for complex wallet addresses and fragmented payment profiles.

Exchange Interoperability: QIE Pass enables a streamlined, compliant login process across a network of partner exchanges, reducing onboarding friction for global traders.

Compliant Security: By integrating identity at the protocol level, QIE provides a secure framework that balances user privacy with the regulatory requirements of modern finance.



Infrastructure for the Future of Commerce

Beyond its technical specifications, QIE is built to support a diverse range of decentralized applications (dApps), from high-frequency DeFi platforms to global remittance services. By lowering the barriers to entry-both in terms of transaction costs and identity management-QIE is enabling a more inclusive digital economy where blockchain utility is accessible to everyone, everywhere.

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