Share buy-back program

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 20/2026 - April 27, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). 

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement321,000559.01179,441,270
April 20, 20267,000551.583,861,060
April 21, 202625,000435.3910,884,750
April 22, 202625,000399.699,992,250
April 23, 202620,000410.758,215,000
April 24, 202620,000411.778,235,400
Total accumulated under the program 418,000527.82 220,629,730

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,571,387 shares,
corresponding to 3.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments


Attachments

RU_Announcement_20_2026 SBB Encl announcement_20_2026 SBB AUG - APR20-APR24
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 