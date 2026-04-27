COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 20/2026 - April 27, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|321,000
|559.01
|179,441,270
|April 20, 2026
|7,000
|551.58
|3,861,060
|April 21, 2026
|25,000
|435.39
|10,884,750
|April 22, 2026
|25,000
|399.69
|9,992,250
|April 23, 2026
|20,000
|410.75
|8,215,000
|April 24, 2026
|20,000
|411.77
|8,235,400
|Total accumulated under the program
|418,000
|527.82
|220,629,730
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,571,387 shares,
corresponding to 3.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
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