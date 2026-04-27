Gaia Sets First Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Monday, May 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET

BOULDER, Colo., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), the world's largest conscious streaming platform with 10,000 videos dedicated to health, wellness and spiritual growth, will conduct a conference call on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.
Gaia management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Monday, May 4, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-269-7751
International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0908
Conference ID: 13759800
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via ir.gaia.com.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 18, 2026.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13759800
About Gaia
Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels — Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga — in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information, visit www.gaia.com.
Company Contact:
Ned Preston
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
Investors@gaia.com
Investor Relations:
Cody Slach
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
GAIA@gateway-grp.com