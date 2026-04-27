PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Results Highlighted by Net Interest Margin Expansion and Tangible Net Book Value Growth to $30.55 Per Share

 | Source: PSB Holdings, Inc. PSB Holdings, Inc.

WAUSAU, Wis., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported earnings for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026 of $0.82 per diluted common share on net income of $3.3 million, compared to $0.97 per diluted common share on net income of $3.9 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, and $0.60 per diluted common share on net income of $2.4 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2025.

PSB’s first quarter of 2026 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2025: (1) a stronger net interest margin as loans and securities yields increased; (2) higher non-interest income from gains on the sale of SBA loans and receipt of life insurance benefits partially offset by losses on the sale of securities; and (3) higher non-interest expenses due to higher salary and employee benefits due in part to higher incentive accruals and a true-up of historical FDIC insurance premiums.

“Net interest margin expansion has continued to support strong profitability while enabling the Bank to continue to pursue strategic initiatives to ensure enhancement of shareholder value. Additionally, during the first quarter, we received life insurance benefits enabling us the opportunity to restructure a part of the investment portfolio. Delayed sales of SBA loans due to the government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025 were sold in the first quarter which boosted gains in the current quarter,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “Additionally, we are pleased to share that Rhonda Norrbom has joined Peoples as executive vice president and chief credit officer. Rhonda will oversee credit risk management and the commercial credit administration team, ensuring continued alignment with the Bank’s commitment to sound lending practices that support community growth.”

March 31, 2026, Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased $155,000 to $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, due in part to higher loan balances with higher yields, repricing of existing loans to higher rates and higher securities yields after some security restructuring.

  • Noninterest income increased $239,000 to $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.1 million the prior quarter due to the receipt of life insurance benefits and gains on the sale of SBA loans, partially offset by losses on security sales.

  • Noninterest expenses increased $1.2 million to $9.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $8.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reflecting higher salary and benefit plan expenses related to higher incentive accruals for fiscal 2026. Additionally, a non-recurring true-up for historical FDIC insurance premiums and one-time legal and professional expenses were realized in the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.
  • Net loans increased $20.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, to $1.12 billion compared to December 31, 2025. The loan pipeline continues to remain strong. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.16% of gross loans.

  • Non-performing assets decreased to $16.3 million, or 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2026, compared to $17.3 million, or 1.18% the previous quarter. The decrease primarily relates to the partial paydown of a non-owner occupied rental property.

  • Total deposits increased $10.0 million to $1.19 billion at March 31, 2026, from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2025. Core deposits increased $18.5 million while brokered deposits declined $8.3 million.

  • Return on average tangible common equity was 10.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to 12.86% the prior quarter and 9.21% in the year ago quarter. Tangible book value per common share was up 13.40% over the past year to $30.55 at March 31, 2026, compared to $26.94 at March 31, 2025 and $29.99 at December 31, 2025.

  • PSB paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.34 per share on January 30, 2026. Additionally, PSB announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable April 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 10, 2026.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased $33.9 million during the first quarter to $1.50 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.46 billion at December 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased $29.6 million to $59.5 million at March 31, 2026, from $29.9 million at December 31, 2025, as deposit growth and security sales increased cash and cash equivalent levels. Investment securities available for sale decreased $13.2 million to $171.1 million at March 31, 2026, from $184.3 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable increased $15.6 million to $1.15 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to one quarter earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased $26.8 million to $578.7 million at March 31, 2026, compared to three months earlier while commercial & industrial loans increased $4.1 million to $143.6 million over the same time period. Residential real estate loans decreased $9.9 million from the prior quarter to $330.4 million while agricultural loans decreased $2.3 million to $9.2 million at March 31, 2026, compared to three months earlier and municipal loans decreased $2.8 million over the same time period. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.7% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 28.8% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.1% and consumer loans at 0.4%. The lending pipeline remains strong heading into the second quarter.

The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.16% of gross loans at March 31, 2026 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Non-performing assets decreased $1.0 million to $16.3 million, or 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2026, down from 1.18% at December 31, 2025. The decrease in non-performing assets primarily reflects the partial paydown of a non-owner occupied rental property of approximately $1.2 million. Approximately 73% of all non-performing assets consisted of five lending relationships.

Total deposits increased $10.0 million from the prior quarter to $1.19 billion. The largest increase in deposits was in money market deposits, which increased $21.6 million during the first quarter partially offset by a decline in retail and local time deposits and brokered deposits of $5.7 million and $8.3 million, respectively.

FHLB advances increased by $24.0 million to $137.0 million at March 31, 2026 from $113.0 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in FHLB advances offset a decline in brokered deposits totaling $8.3 million to $54.2 million at March 31, 2026.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets was 8.72% at March 31, 2026, compared to 8.77% at December 31, 2025, and 8.05% at March 31, 2025.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $3.61 to $30.55 at March 31, 2026, compared to $26.94 one year earlier, an increase of 13.40% after dividends totaling $0.86 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter’s tangible book value per common share of $29.99, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio increased slightly to $13.2 million at March 31, 2026 as market interest rates rose slightly, compared to $13.0 million one quarter earlier and $16.7 million at March 31, 2025.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $11.9 million (on a net margin of 3.45%) for the first quarter of 2026, from $11.7 million (on a net margin of 3.28%) for the fourth quarter of 2025, and increased from $10.3 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the first quarter of 2025. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to an increase in loan yields during the quarter and an increase in security yields after selling lower yielding securities during the first quarter. Overall earning asset yields increased 19 basis points to 5.61% during the first quarter of 2026 from 5.42% the prior period and cost of funds increased 3 basis points to 2.92% compared to 2.89% during the fourth quarter of 2025. Relative to one year earlier, interest-earning asset yields were up 26 basis points while the overall cost of funds declined 10 basis points.

The increase in earning-asset yields was due to higher yields on loans and investment securities. Loan yields increased during the first quarter of 2026 to 6.12% from 5.94% during the fourth quarter of 2025. Taxable security yields were 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, while a smaller balance of tax-exempt security yields increased to 3.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 3.33% the prior quarter.

The slight increase in funding costs was due to higher deposit costs, partially offset by lower costs related to FHLB advances. Deposits costs increased 5 basis points to 2.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from 1.98% the prior quarter as loyalty programs rewarded core retail deposit customers with higher deposit rates when combined with their primary checking account. FHLB advance costs declined 12 basis points to 4.24% for the first quarter from 4.36% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income increased $239,000 during the first quarter of 2026 to $2.3 million. The government shutdown in the fourth quarter delayed the sale of SBA 7A loans until the first quarter of 2026. As a result, other noninterest income increased to $923,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $565,000 one quarter earlier. Additionally, life insurance benefits totaling $489,000 and a net loss of $502,000 on the sale of investment securities were realized during the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Noninterest expenses increased $1.2 million to $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, and increased $829,000 from $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. On a linked quarter basis, salary and benefits expense increased $789,000 due to higher incentive accruals and annual merit increases. Additionally, a non-recurring true-up for historical FDIC insurance premiums and one-time legal and professional expenses were realized in the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Income taxes decreased $388,000 during the first quarter to $495,000, from $883,000 one quarter earlier due to tax exempt life insurance benefits and from the sale of available for sale securities that had a stranded deferred tax asset that resulted from the change in the Wisconsin tax law in 2023. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 12.6% compared to 18.0% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.            

      
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2026, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2025, unaudited, December 31, 2025 derived from audited financial statements
      
 Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$28,053 $19,697 $14,221 $23,022 $19,628 
Interest-bearing deposits 1,703  2,262  3,630  2,890  702 
Federal funds sold 29,755  7,916  19,641  31,624  2,351 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 59,511  29,875  37,492  57,536  22,681 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 171,107  184,265  190,709  184,320  182,594 
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $72,485, $76,671, $76,104, $75,016 and $77,375 respectively) 78,826  81,511  82,195  83,123  85,373 
Equity securities 2,904  2,892  2,885  2,885  2,847 
Loans held for sale 652  180  145  349  734 
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $13,131, $12,605, $12,686, $12,553 and $12,392 respectively) 1,116,089  1,096,035  1,115,137  1,109,296  1,096,422 
Accrued interest receivable 5,094  5,035  5,023  5,006  5,184 
Foreclosed assets -  -  -  -  300 
Premises and equipment, net 13,160  12,972  13,355  13,397  13,522 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,978  1,689  1,685  1,684  1,717 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 7,995  8,090  8,641  9,297  8,825 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,453  25,425  25,242  25,067  24,897 
Core deposit intangible 266  287  309  330  353 
Goodwill 3,565  3,495  3,495  3,495  3,495 
Other assets 9,784  9,721  10,420  10,832  10,828 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$1,495,384 $1,461,472 $1,496,733 $1,506,617 $1,459,772 
      
Liabilities     
      
Non-interest-bearing deposits$281,947 $278,302 $278,615 $277,239 $245,672 
Interest-bearing deposits 905,082  898,729  910,571  900,303  884,364 
      
Total deposits 1,187,029  1,177,031  1,189,186  1,177,542  1,130,036 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 136,950  112,950  140,950  165,950  170,250 
Other borrowings 4,119  5,397  6,062  6,250  6,343 
Senior subordinated notes 4,789  4,788  4,786  4,784  4,783 
Junior subordinated debentures 13,151  13,126  13,100  13,075  13,049 
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 492  542  622  622  672 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,986  15,967  13,651  15,118  13,554 
      
Total liabilities 1,361,516  1,329,801  1,368,357  1,383,341  1,338,687 
      
Stockholders' equity     
      
Preferred stock - no par value:     
Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares     
Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:     
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares     
Outstanding - 4,020,508, 4,023,874, 4,040,538, 4,041,573 and 4,084,708 shares, respectively 1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital 8,732  8,727  8,707  8,659  8,608 
Retained earnings 153,146  150,556  148,029  144,548  142,277 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (13,264) (13,000) (14,166) (15,764) (16,692)
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,470,290, 1,466,924, 1,450,260, 1,449,225 and 1,406,090 shares, respectively (23,776) (23,642) (23,224) (23,197) (22,138)
      
Total stockholders' equity 133,868  131,671  128,376  123,276  121,085 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,495,384 $1,461,472 $1,496,733 $1,506,617 $1,459,772 
      



PSB Holdings, Inc.
 
Consolidated Statements of Income
    Quarter Ended 
(dollars in thousands,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
except per share data - unaudited) 2026  2025  2025 2025  2025 
         
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans, including fees$17,066 $16,744 $16,745$16,510 $15,782 
Securities:     
Taxable 1,586  1,659  1,645 1,566  1,641 
Tax-exempt 484  495  500 506  517 
Other interest and dividends 316  582  717 332  345 
         
Total interest and dividend income 19,452  19,480  19,607 18,914  18,285 
         
Interest expense:     
Deposits 5,898  5,976  6,207 5,934  5,884 
FHLB advances 1,344  1,428  1,707 1,899  1,792 
Other borrowings 25  40  45 48  47 
Senior subordinated notes 59  59  59 58  59 
Junior subordinated debentures 242  248  247 250  248 
         
Total interest expense 7,568  7,751  8,265 8,189  8,030 
         
Net interest income 11,884  11,729  11,342 10,725  10,255 
Provision for credit losses 475  275  138 110  117 
         
Net interest income after provision for credit losses    11,409  11,454  11,204 10,615  10,138 
         
Noninterest income:     
Service fees 393  401  363 366  358 
Mortgage banking income 405  413  363 411  250 
Investment and insurance sales commissions 437  520  345 335  326 
Net loss on sale of securities (502) -  - -  (1)
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance    175  182  176 170  163 
Life insurance death benefits 489  -  - -  - 
Other noninterest income 923  565  678 814  770 
         
Total noninterest income 2,320  2,081  1,925 2,096  1,866 
         
Noninterest expense:     
Salaries and employee benefits 5,948  5,159  5,446 4,828  5,302 
Occupancy and facilities 800  712  712 719  786 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (36) (23) 1 (58) - 
Data processing and other office operations 1,119  1,188  1,122 1,189  1,201 
Advertising and promotion 189  177  138 189  129 
Core deposit intangible amortization 21  21  22 23  23 
Other noninterest expenses 1,757  1,402  1,365 1,303  1,528 
         
Total noninterest expense 9,798  8,636  8,806 8,193  8,969 
         
Income before provision for income taxes 3,931  4,899  4,323 4,518  3,035 
Provision for income taxes 495  883  720 752  473 
         
Net income$3,436 $4,016 $3,603$3,766 $2,562 
Preferred stock dividends declared$122 $122 $122$122 $122 
         
Net income available to common shareholders$3,314 $3,894 $3,481$3,644 $2,440 
Basic earnings per common share$0.82 $0.97 $0.86$0.90 $0.60 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.82 $0.97 $0.86$0.89 $0.60 
         


PSB Holdings, Inc.
  
Quarterly Financial Summary
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
    Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
Earnings and dividends:   2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
         
 Interest income  $19,452 $19,480 $19,607 $18,914 $18,285 
 Interest expense  $7,568 $7,751 $8,265 $8,189 $8,030 
 Net interest income  $11,884 $11,729 $11,342 $10,725 $10,255 
 Provision for credit losses $475 $275 $138 $110 $117 
 Other noninterest income $2,320 $2,081 $1,925 $2,096 $1,866 
 Other noninterest expense $9,798 $8,636 $8,806 $8,193 $8,969 
 Net income available to common shareholders$3,314 $3,894 $3,481 $3,644 $2,440 
         
 Basic earnings per common share (3)$0.82 $0.97 $0.86 $0.90 $0.60 
 Diluted earnings per common share (3)$0.82 $0.97 $0.86 $0.89 $0.60 
 Dividends declared per common share (3)$0.18 $0.34 $- $0.34 $- 
 Tangible net book value per common share (4)$30.55 $29.99 $29.05 $27.77 $26.94 
         
 Average common shares outstanding 4,021,327  4,028,368  4,041,393  4,070,721  4,088,824 
         
         
Balance sheet - average balances:      
 Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss  $1,118,837 $1,107,114 $1,111,055 $1,111,004 $1,091,533 
 Assets  $1,478,103 $1,501,135 $1,510,272 $1,480,851 $1,462,862 
 Deposits  $1,175,510 $1,199,363 $1,191,002 $1,142,279 $1,140,397 
 Stockholders' equity  $134,946 $131,606 $125,342 $123,077 $118,576 
         
         
Performance ratios:       
 Return on average assets (1)  0.94%  1.06%  0.95%  1.02%  0.71% 
 Return on average common stockholders' equity (1)   10.52%  12.42%  11.69%  12.61%  8.88% 
 Return on average tangible common     
 stockholders' equity (1)(4)  10.90%  12.86%  12.14%  13.11%  9.21% 
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00%  0.16%  0.00%  0.00%  0.02% 
 Nonperforming loans to gross loans  1.44%  1.56%  1.51%  1.39%  1.15% 
 Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.09%  1.18%  1.13%  1.04%  0.89% 
 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.16%  1.14%  1.12%  1.12%  1.12% 
 Nonperforming assets to tangible equity     
 plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 12.13%  13.10%  13.17%  12.64%  10.71% 
 Net interest rate margin (1)(2)  3.45%  3.28%  3.16%  3.09%  3.03% 
 Net interest rate spread (1)(2)  2.69%  2.53%  2.42%  2.34%  2.33% 
 Service fee revenue as a percent of      
 average demand deposits (1)  0.58%  0.55%  0.52%  0.54%  0.58% 
 Noninterest income as a percent      
 of gross revenue   10.66%  9.65%  8.94%  9.98%  9.26% 
 Efficiency ratio (2)   68.24%  61.82%  65.47%  63.00%  72.88% 
 Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.69%  2.28%  2.31%  2.22%  2.49% 
 Average stockholders' equity less accumulated     
 other comprehensive income (loss) to     
 average assets   9.93%  9.59%  9.20%  9.31%  9.22% 
 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.72%  8.77%  8.34%  7.95%  8.05% 
         
Stock price information:       
         
 High  $28.50 $26.30 $26.00 $25.70 $26.50 
 Low  $26.10 $24.34 $23.30 $23.65 $25.60 
 Last trade value at quarter-end $27.74 $26.10 $25.50 $23.89 $25.70 
         
(1) Annualized       
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. 
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.   


      
PSB Holdings, Inc.
  
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
        
   Quarter Ended
   Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
        
Net income$3,436 $4,016 $3,603 $3,766 $2,562 
        
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:     
        
 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities availablefor sale
 (711) 1,065  1,550  972  2,551 
        
 Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income
 396  -  -  -  1 
        
 Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19
 (83) -  (26) (35) - 
        
 Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity
 91  90  90  91  89 
        
 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 43  18  (2) (87) (6)
        
 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings
 -  (7) (15) (13) (13)
        
        
Other comprehensive income (loss) (264) 1,166  1,597  928  2,622 
        
Comprehensive income$3,172 $5,182 $5,200 $4,694 $5,184 
        


PSB Holdings, Inc.
  
Nonperforming Assets as of:
  
 Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
      
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$15,438 $16,436 $16,560 $15,333 $12,404 
Nonaccrual restructured loans 6  7  10  13  17 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 863  865  415  295  280 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more -  -  -  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming loans 16,307  17,308  16,985  15,641  12,701 
Other real estate owned -  -  -  -  300 
      
Total nonperforming assets$16,307 $17,308 $16,985 $15,641 $13,001 
      
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.44%  1.56%  1.51%  1.39%  1.15% 
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.09%  1.18%  1.13%  1.04%  0.89% 
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 80.52%  72.83%  74.69%  80.26%  97.57% 
      


PSB Holdings, Inc.
 
Nonperforming Assets >= $1,000,000 net book value before specific reserves
At March 31, 2026
 
(dollars in thousands)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Rental PropertiesNonaccrual 2,701  - 
Real estate - Recreational FacilityNonaccrual 3,639  117 
Real estate - Equipment DealershipNonaccrual 2,295  1,101 
Real estate - Wood ProductsNonaccrual 1,683  375 
Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Rental PropertyNonaccrual 1,641  68 
    
    
Total listed nonperforming assets $11,959 $1,661 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $16,307 $2,236 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets  73%  74% 
    


PSB Holdings, Inc.
  
Loan Composition by Collateral Type
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Mar 31, 2026Dec 31, 2025Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025
      
Commercial:     
Commercial and industrial$143,572 $139,479 $137,199 $135,313 $124,074 
Agriculture 9,188  11,463  12,443  13,219  11,632 
Municipal 8,481  11,317  8,361  12,805  12,878 
      
Total Commercial 161,241  162,259  158,003  161,337  148,584 
      
Commercial Real Estate:     
Commercial real estate 578,655  551,899  569,382  566,526  562,901 
Construction and development 70,757  70,574  81,278  77,905  87,080 
      
Total Commercial Real Estate 649,412  622,473  650,660  644,431  649,981 
      
Residential real estate:     
Residential 251,356  259,573  263,791  266,203  268,490 
Construction and development 34,540  36,596  37,475  31,439  26,884 
HELOC 44,545  44,219  41,661  39,425  38,364 
      
Total Residential Real Estate 330,441  340,388  342,927  337,067  333,738 
      
Consumer installment 4,648  5,053  4,801  4,886  4,683 
      
Subtotals - Gross loans 1,145,742  1,130,173  1,156,391  1,147,721  1,136,986 
Loans in process of disbursement (17,148) (22,178) (29,170) (26,496) (28,752)
      
Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,128,594  1,107,995  1,127,221  1,121,225  1,108,234 
Net deferred loan costs 626  645  602  624  580 
Allowance for credit losses (13,131) (12,605) (12,686) (12,553) (12,392)
      
Total loans receivable$1,116,089 $1,096,035 $1,115,137 $1,109,296 $1,096,422 
      


PSB Holdings, Inc.
 
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 31, Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
               
 Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family$134,23612.9% $145,71714.3% $141,89613.5% $145,52314.0% $143,67413.9%
Industrial and Warehousing 101,5819.8   101,5819.9   100,7129.6   105,25610.2   109,36610.6 
Retail 27,9482.7   27,7562.7   27,8892.7   29,4072.8   29,2852.8 
Hotels 25,0802.4   25,9492.6   25,6772.4   25,2992.4   25,7192.5 
Office 4,0970.4   7,0280.7   7,1760.7   7,1310.7   7,2540.7 
               
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
     
Deposit Composition
    
           
Insured and Collateralized DepositsMarch 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$221,92118.5%$225,02519.1%$227,44819.1%$225,92119.2%$206,56218.3%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 321,60427.1% 323,73927.5% 307,50525.8% 304,77925.9% 314,95727.9%
Money market deposits 146,65512.4% 142,94612.1% 158,45513.3% 148,55612.6% 144,49612.7%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 157,89813.3% 163,39813.9% 163,44613.7% 165,36814.0% 158,06614.0%
           
Total core deposits 848,07871.3% 855,10872.6% 856,85471.9% 844,62471.7% 824,08172.9%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 26,5002.2% 28,0002.4% 29,0002.5% 28,0002.4% 26,7502.3%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1% 7480.1% 7480.1% 7480.1% 1,2410.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 54,1914.6% 62,4935.3% 67,4935.7% 65,9175.6% 79,0907.0%
           
Totals$929,51778.2%$946,34980.4%$954,09580.2%$939,28979.8%$931,16282.3%
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.
   
Deposit Composition
   
           
Uninsured DepositsMarch 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$60,0265.1%$53,2774.5%$51,1674.3%$51,3184.4%$39,1103.5%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 18,5331.6% 17,6831.5% 18,6441.6% 17,9831.5% 17,2621.5%
Money market deposits 128,41510.8% 110,5019.4% 117,1849.9% 122,60310.4% 123,77311.0%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Total core deposits 206,97417.5% 181,46115.4% 186,99515.8% 191,90416.3% 180,14516.0%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 50,5384.3% 49,2214.2% 48,0964.0% 46,3493.9% 18,7291.7%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Totals$257,51221.8%$230,68219.6%$235,09119.8%$238,25320.2%$198,87417.7%
           
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.
   
Deposit Composition
   
           
Total DepositsMarch 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$281,94723.6%$278,30223.6%$278,61523.4%$277,23923.6%$245,67221.8%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 340,13728.7% 341,42229.0% 326,14927.4% 322,76227.4% 332,21929.4%
Money market deposits 275,07023.2% 253,44721.5% 275,63923.2% 271,15923.0% 268,26923.7%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 157,89813.3% 163,39813.9% 163,44613.7% 165,36814.0% 158,06614.0%
           
Total core deposits 1,055,05288.8% 1,036,56988.0% 1,043,84987.7% 1,036,52888.0% 1,004,22688.9%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 77,0386.5% 77,2216.6% 77,0966.5% 74,3496.3% 45,4794.0%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1% 7480.1% 7480.1% 7480.1% 1,2410.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 54,1914.6% 62,4935.3% 67,4935.7% 65,9175.6% 79,0907.0%
           
Totals$1,187,029100.0%$1,177,031100.0%$1,189,186100.0%$1,177,542100.0%$1,130,036100.0%
           


PSB Holdings, Inc.
  
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
   
            
 Quarter ended March 31, 2026 Quarter ended December 31, 2025 Quarter ended March 31, 2025
 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (1)(2)$1,131,775 $17,0926.12% $1,119,854 $16,7715.94% $1,103,895 $15,8305.82%
Taxable securities 189,726  1,5863.39%  198,179  1,6593.32%  198,426  1,6413.35%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 73,515  6133.38%  74,660  6273.33%  79,282  6543.35%
FHLB stock 7,792  1829.47%  8,424  2069.70%  8,825  24111.08%
Other 14,247  1343.81%  37,420  3763.99%  8,960  1044.71%
            
Total (2) 1,417,055  19,6075.61%  1,438,537  19,6395.42%  1,399,388  18,4705.35%
            
Non-interest-earning assets:          
Cash and due from banks 15,719     16,397     16,292   
Premises and equipment, net 12,957     13,239     13,728   
Cash surrender value ins 25,237     25,312     24,795   
Other assets 20,073     20,390     21,021   
Allowance for credit losses (12,938)    (12,740)    (12,362)  
            
Total$1,478,103     $1,501,135     $1,462,862    
            
Liabilities & stockholders' equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Savings and demand deposits$343,033 $1,5671.85% $325,693 $1,3281.62% $339,909 $1,5671.87%
Money market deposits 261,407  1,6172.51%  276,259  1,7042.45%  280,396  1,6852.44%
Time deposits 297,006  2,7143.71%  306,350  2,9443.81%  268,821  2,6323.97%
FHLB borrowings 128,666  1,3444.24%  130,048  1,4284.36%  164,968  1,7924.41%
Other borrowings 4,778  252.12%  6,037  402.63%  6,321  473.02%
Senior sub. notes 4,789  595.00%  4,787  594.89%  4,782  595.00%
Junior sub. debentures 13,139  2427.47%  13,113  2487.50%  13,036  2487.72%
            
Total 1,052,818  7,5682.92%  1,062,287  7,7512.89%  1,078,233  8,0303.02%
            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Demand deposits 274,064     291,061     251,271   
Other liabilities 16,275     16,181     14,782   
Stockholders' equity 134,946     131,606     118,576   
            
Total$1,478,103     $1,501,135     $1,462,862    
            
Net interest income $12,039   $11,888   $10,440 
Rate spread  2.69%   2.53%   2.33%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.45%   3.28%   3.03%
            
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.     
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. 
  

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com


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