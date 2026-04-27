PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

WAUSAU, Wis., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported earnings for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026 of $0.82 per diluted common share on net income of $3.3 million, compared to $0.97 per diluted common share on net income of $3.9 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, and $0.60 per diluted common share on net income of $2.4 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2025.

PSB’s first quarter of 2026 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2025: (1) a stronger net interest margin as loans and securities yields increased; (2) higher non-interest income from gains on the sale of SBA loans and receipt of life insurance benefits partially offset by losses on the sale of securities; and (3) higher non-interest expenses due to higher salary and employee benefits due in part to higher incentive accruals and a true-up of historical FDIC insurance premiums.

“Net interest margin expansion has continued to support strong profitability while enabling the Bank to continue to pursue strategic initiatives to ensure enhancement of shareholder value. Additionally, during the first quarter, we received life insurance benefits enabling us the opportunity to restructure a part of the investment portfolio. Delayed sales of SBA loans due to the government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025 were sold in the first quarter which boosted gains in the current quarter,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “Additionally, we are pleased to share that Rhonda Norrbom has joined Peoples as executive vice president and chief credit officer. Rhonda will oversee credit risk management and the commercial credit administration team, ensuring continued alignment with the Bank’s commitment to sound lending practices that support community growth.”

March 31, 2026, Highlights:

Net interest income increased $155,000 to $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, due in part to higher loan balances with higher yields, repricing of existing loans to higher rates and higher securities yields after some security restructuring.





Noninterest income increased $239,000 to $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.1 million the prior quarter due to the receipt of life insurance benefits and gains on the sale of SBA loans, partially offset by losses on security sales.





Noninterest expenses increased $1.2 million to $9.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $8.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reflecting higher salary and benefit plan expenses related to higher incentive accruals for fiscal 2026. Additionally, a non-recurring true-up for historical FDIC insurance premiums and one-time legal and professional expenses were realized in the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.



Net loans increased $20.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, to $1.12 billion compared to December 31, 2025. The loan pipeline continues to remain strong. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.16% of gross loans.





Non-performing assets decreased to $16.3 million, or 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2026, compared to $17.3 million, or 1.18% the previous quarter. The decrease primarily relates to the partial paydown of a non-owner occupied rental property.





Total deposits increased $10.0 million to $1.19 billion at March 31, 2026, from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2025. Core deposits increased $18.5 million while brokered deposits declined $8.3 million.





Return on average tangible common equity was 10.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to 12.86% the prior quarter and 9.21% in the year ago quarter. Tangible book value per common share was up 13.40% over the past year to $30.55 at March 31, 2026, compared to $26.94 at March 31, 2025 and $29.99 at December 31, 2025.





PSB paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.34 per share on January 30, 2026. Additionally, PSB announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable April 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 10, 2026.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased $33.9 million during the first quarter to $1.50 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.46 billion at December 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased $29.6 million to $59.5 million at March 31, 2026, from $29.9 million at December 31, 2025, as deposit growth and security sales increased cash and cash equivalent levels. Investment securities available for sale decreased $13.2 million to $171.1 million at March 31, 2026, from $184.3 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable increased $15.6 million to $1.15 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to one quarter earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased $26.8 million to $578.7 million at March 31, 2026, compared to three months earlier while commercial & industrial loans increased $4.1 million to $143.6 million over the same time period. Residential real estate loans decreased $9.9 million from the prior quarter to $330.4 million while agricultural loans decreased $2.3 million to $9.2 million at March 31, 2026, compared to three months earlier and municipal loans decreased $2.8 million over the same time period. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.7% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 28.8% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.1% and consumer loans at 0.4%. The lending pipeline remains strong heading into the second quarter.

The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.16% of gross loans at March 31, 2026 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Non-performing assets decreased $1.0 million to $16.3 million, or 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2026, down from 1.18% at December 31, 2025. The decrease in non-performing assets primarily reflects the partial paydown of a non-owner occupied rental property of approximately $1.2 million. Approximately 73% of all non-performing assets consisted of five lending relationships.

Total deposits increased $10.0 million from the prior quarter to $1.19 billion. The largest increase in deposits was in money market deposits, which increased $21.6 million during the first quarter partially offset by a decline in retail and local time deposits and brokered deposits of $5.7 million and $8.3 million, respectively.

FHLB advances increased by $24.0 million to $137.0 million at March 31, 2026 from $113.0 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in FHLB advances offset a decline in brokered deposits totaling $8.3 million to $54.2 million at March 31, 2026.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets was 8.72% at March 31, 2026, compared to 8.77% at December 31, 2025, and 8.05% at March 31, 2025.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $3.61 to $30.55 at March 31, 2026, compared to $26.94 one year earlier, an increase of 13.40% after dividends totaling $0.86 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter’s tangible book value per common share of $29.99, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio increased slightly to $13.2 million at March 31, 2026 as market interest rates rose slightly, compared to $13.0 million one quarter earlier and $16.7 million at March 31, 2025.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $11.9 million (on a net margin of 3.45%) for the first quarter of 2026, from $11.7 million (on a net margin of 3.28%) for the fourth quarter of 2025, and increased from $10.3 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the first quarter of 2025. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to an increase in loan yields during the quarter and an increase in security yields after selling lower yielding securities during the first quarter. Overall earning asset yields increased 19 basis points to 5.61% during the first quarter of 2026 from 5.42% the prior period and cost of funds increased 3 basis points to 2.92% compared to 2.89% during the fourth quarter of 2025. Relative to one year earlier, interest-earning asset yields were up 26 basis points while the overall cost of funds declined 10 basis points.

The increase in earning-asset yields was due to higher yields on loans and investment securities. Loan yields increased during the first quarter of 2026 to 6.12% from 5.94% during the fourth quarter of 2025. Taxable security yields were 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, while a smaller balance of tax-exempt security yields increased to 3.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 3.33% the prior quarter.

The slight increase in funding costs was due to higher deposit costs, partially offset by lower costs related to FHLB advances. Deposits costs increased 5 basis points to 2.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from 1.98% the prior quarter as loyalty programs rewarded core retail deposit customers with higher deposit rates when combined with their primary checking account. FHLB advance costs declined 12 basis points to 4.24% for the first quarter from 4.36% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income increased $239,000 during the first quarter of 2026 to $2.3 million. The government shutdown in the fourth quarter delayed the sale of SBA 7A loans until the first quarter of 2026. As a result, other noninterest income increased to $923,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $565,000 one quarter earlier. Additionally, life insurance benefits totaling $489,000 and a net loss of $502,000 on the sale of investment securities were realized during the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Noninterest expenses increased $1.2 million to $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, and increased $829,000 from $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. On a linked quarter basis, salary and benefits expense increased $789,000 due to higher incentive accruals and annual merit increases. Additionally, a non-recurring true-up for historical FDIC insurance premiums and one-time legal and professional expenses were realized in the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Income taxes decreased $388,000 during the first quarter to $495,000, from $883,000 one quarter earlier due to tax exempt life insurance benefits and from the sale of available for sale securities that had a stranded deferred tax asset that resulted from the change in the Wisconsin tax law in 2023. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 12.6% compared to 18.0% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2026, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2025, unaudited, December 31, 2025 derived from audited financial statements Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 28,053 $ 19,697 $ 14,221 $ 23,022 $ 19,628 Interest-bearing deposits 1,703 2,262 3,630 2,890 702 Federal funds sold 29,755 7,916 19,641 31,624 2,351 Cash and cash equivalents 59,511 29,875 37,492 57,536 22,681 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 171,107 184,265 190,709 184,320 182,594 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $72,485, $76,671, $76,104, $75,016 and $77,375 respectively) 78,826 81,511 82,195 83,123 85,373 Equity securities 2,904 2,892 2,885 2,885 2,847 Loans held for sale 652 180 145 349 734 Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $13,131, $12,605, $12,686, $12,553 and $12,392 respectively) 1,116,089 1,096,035 1,115,137 1,109,296 1,096,422 Accrued interest receivable 5,094 5,035 5,023 5,006 5,184 Foreclosed assets - - - - 300 Premises and equipment, net 13,160 12,972 13,355 13,397 13,522 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,978 1,689 1,685 1,684 1,717 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 7,995 8,090 8,641 9,297 8,825 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,453 25,425 25,242 25,067 24,897 Core deposit intangible 266 287 309 330 353 Goodwill 3,565 3,495 3,495 3,495 3,495 Other assets 9,784 9,721 10,420 10,832 10,828 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,495,384 $ 1,461,472 $ 1,496,733 $ 1,506,617 $ 1,459,772 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 281,947 $ 278,302 $ 278,615 $ 277,239 $ 245,672 Interest-bearing deposits 905,082 898,729 910,571 900,303 884,364 Total deposits 1,187,029 1,177,031 1,189,186 1,177,542 1,130,036 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 136,950 112,950 140,950 165,950 170,250 Other borrowings 4,119 5,397 6,062 6,250 6,343 Senior subordinated notes 4,789 4,788 4,786 4,784 4,783 Junior subordinated debentures 13,151 13,126 13,100 13,075 13,049 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 492 542 622 622 672 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,986 15,967 13,651 15,118 13,554 Total liabilities 1,361,516 1,329,801 1,368,357 1,383,341 1,338,687 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,020,508, 4,023,874, 4,040,538, 4,041,573 and 4,084,708 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,732 8,727 8,707 8,659 8,608 Retained earnings 153,146 150,556 148,029 144,548 142,277 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (13,264 ) (13,000 ) (14,166 ) (15,764 ) (16,692 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,470,290, 1,466,924, 1,450,260, 1,449,225 and 1,406,090 shares, respectively (23,776 ) (23,642 ) (23,224 ) (23,197 ) (22,138 ) Total stockholders' equity 133,868 131,671 128,376 123,276 121,085 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,495,384 $ 1,461,472 $ 1,496,733 $ 1,506,617 $ 1,459,772







PSB Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, except per share data - unaudited) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 17,066 $ 16,744 $ 16,745 $ 16,510 $ 15,782 Securities: Taxable 1,586 1,659 1,645 1,566 1,641 Tax-exempt 484 495 500 506 517 Other interest and dividends 316 582 717 332 345 Total interest and dividend income 19,452 19,480 19,607 18,914 18,285 Interest expense: Deposits 5,898 5,976 6,207 5,934 5,884 FHLB advances 1,344 1,428 1,707 1,899 1,792 Other borrowings 25 40 45 48 47 Senior subordinated notes 59 59 59 58 59 Junior subordinated debentures 242 248 247 250 248 Total interest expense 7,568 7,751 8,265 8,189 8,030 Net interest income 11,884 11,729 11,342 10,725 10,255 Provision for credit losses 475 275 138 110 117 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,409 11,454 11,204 10,615 10,138 Noninterest income: Service fees 393 401 363 366 358 Mortgage banking income 405 413 363 411 250 Investment and insurance sales commissions 437 520 345 335 326 Net loss on sale of securities (502 ) - - - (1 ) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 175 182 176 170 163 Life insurance death benefits 489 - - - - Other noninterest income 923 565 678 814 770 Total noninterest income 2,320 2,081 1,925 2,096 1,866 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,948 5,159 5,446 4,828 5,302 Occupancy and facilities 800 712 712 719 786 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (36 ) (23 ) 1 (58 ) - Data processing and other office operations 1,119 1,188 1,122 1,189 1,201 Advertising and promotion 189 177 138 189 129 Core deposit intangible amortization 21 21 22 23 23 Other noninterest expenses 1,757 1,402 1,365 1,303 1,528 Total noninterest expense 9,798 8,636 8,806 8,193 8,969 Income before provision for income taxes 3,931 4,899 4,323 4,518 3,035 Provision for income taxes 495 883 720 752 473 Net income $ 3,436 $ 4,016 $ 3,603 $ 3,766 $ 2,562 Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,314 $ 3,894 $ 3,481 $ 3,644 $ 2,440 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.82 $ 0.97 $ 0.86 $ 0.90 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.82 $ 0.97 $ 0.86 $ 0.89 $ 0.60





PSB Holdings, Inc.

Quarterly Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Earnings and dividends: 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Interest income $ 19,452 $ 19,480 $ 19,607 $ 18,914 $ 18,285 Interest expense $ 7,568 $ 7,751 $ 8,265 $ 8,189 $ 8,030 Net interest income $ 11,884 $ 11,729 $ 11,342 $ 10,725 $ 10,255 Provision for credit losses $ 475 $ 275 $ 138 $ 110 $ 117 Other noninterest income $ 2,320 $ 2,081 $ 1,925 $ 2,096 $ 1,866 Other noninterest expense $ 9,798 $ 8,636 $ 8,806 $ 8,193 $ 8,969 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,314 $ 3,894 $ 3,481 $ 3,644 $ 2,440 Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.82 $ 0.97 $ 0.86 $ 0.90 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.82 $ 0.97 $ 0.86 $ 0.89 $ 0.60 Dividends declared per common share (3) $ 0.18 $ 0.34 $ - $ 0.34 $ - Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 30.55 $ 29.99 $ 29.05 $ 27.77 $ 26.94 Average common shares outstanding 4,021,327 4,028,368 4,041,393 4,070,721 4,088,824 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $ 1,118,837 $ 1,107,114 $ 1,111,055 $ 1,111,004 $ 1,091,533 Assets $ 1,478,103 $ 1,501,135 $ 1,510,272 $ 1,480,851 $ 1,462,862 Deposits $ 1,175,510 $ 1,199,363 $ 1,191,002 $ 1,142,279 $ 1,140,397 Stockholders' equity $ 134,946 $ 131,606 $ 125,342 $ 123,077 $ 118,576 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.94% 1.06% 0.95% 1.02% 0.71% Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 10.52% 12.42% 11.69% 12.61% 8.88% Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4) 10.90% 12.86% 12.14% 13.11% 9.21% Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00% 0.16% 0.00% 0.00% 0.02% Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.44% 1.56% 1.51% 1.39% 1.15% Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.09% 1.18% 1.13% 1.04% 0.89% Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.16% 1.14% 1.12% 1.12% 1.12% Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 12.13% 13.10% 13.17% 12.64% 10.71% Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.45% 3.28% 3.16% 3.09% 3.03% Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.69% 2.53% 2.42% 2.34% 2.33% Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.58% 0.55% 0.52% 0.54% 0.58% Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 10.66% 9.65% 8.94% 9.98% 9.26% Efficiency ratio (2) 68.24% 61.82% 65.47% 63.00% 72.88% Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.69% 2.28% 2.31% 2.22% 2.49% Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.93% 9.59% 9.20% 9.31% 9.22% Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.72% 8.77% 8.34% 7.95% 8.05% Stock price information: High $ 28.50 $ 26.30 $ 26.00 $ 25.70 $ 26.50 Low $ 26.10 $ 24.34 $ 23.30 $ 23.65 $ 25.60 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 27.74 $ 26.10 $ 25.50 $ 23.89 $ 25.70 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.





PSB Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarter Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Net income $ 3,436 $ 4,016 $ 3,603 $ 3,766 $ 2,562 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities availablefor sale

(711 ) 1,065 1,550 972 2,551 Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income

396 - - - 1 Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19

(83 ) - (26 ) (35 ) - Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity

91 90 90 91 89 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 43 18 (2 ) (87 ) (6 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings

- (7 ) (15 ) (13 ) (13 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (264 ) 1,166 1,597 928 2,622 Comprehensive income $ 3,172 $ 5,182 $ 5,200 $ 4,694 $ 5,184





PSB Holdings, Inc.

Nonperforming Assets as of:

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 15,438 $ 16,436 $ 16,560 $ 15,333 $ 12,404 Nonaccrual restructured loans 6 7 10 13 17 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 863 865 415 295 280 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 16,307 17,308 16,985 15,641 12,701 Other real estate owned - - - - 300 Total nonperforming assets $ 16,307 $ 17,308 $ 16,985 $ 15,641 $ 13,001 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.44% 1.56% 1.51% 1.39% 1.15% Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.09% 1.18% 1.13% 1.04% 0.89% Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 80.52% 72.83% 74.69% 80.26% 97.57%





PSB Holdings, Inc.

Nonperforming Assets >= $1,000,000 net book value before specific reserves

At March 31, 2026

(dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Rental Properties Nonaccrual 2,701 - Real estate - Recreational Facility Nonaccrual 3,639 117 Real estate - Equipment Dealership Nonaccrual 2,295 1,101 Real estate - Wood Products Nonaccrual 1,683 375 Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Rental Property Nonaccrual 1,641 68 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 11,959 $ 1,661 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 16,307 $ 2,236 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 73% 74%





PSB Holdings, Inc.

Loan Composition by Collateral Type

Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 143,572 $ 139,479 $ 137,199 $ 135,313 $ 124,074 Agriculture 9,188 11,463 12,443 13,219 11,632 Municipal 8,481 11,317 8,361 12,805 12,878 Total Commercial 161,241 162,259 158,003 161,337 148,584 Commercial Real Estate: Commercial real estate 578,655 551,899 569,382 566,526 562,901 Construction and development 70,757 70,574 81,278 77,905 87,080 Total Commercial Real Estate 649,412 622,473 650,660 644,431 649,981 Residential real estate: Residential 251,356 259,573 263,791 266,203 268,490 Construction and development 34,540 36,596 37,475 31,439 26,884 HELOC 44,545 44,219 41,661 39,425 38,364 Total Residential Real Estate 330,441 340,388 342,927 337,067 333,738 Consumer installment 4,648 5,053 4,801 4,886 4,683 Subtotals - Gross loans 1,145,742 1,130,173 1,156,391 1,147,721 1,136,986 Loans in process of disbursement (17,148 ) (22,178 ) (29,170 ) (26,496 ) (28,752 ) Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,128,594 1,107,995 1,127,221 1,121,225 1,108,234 Net deferred loan costs 626 645 602 624 580 Allowance for credit losses (13,131 ) (12,605 ) (12,686 ) (12,553 ) (12,392 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,116,089 $ 1,096,035 $ 1,115,137 $ 1,109,296 $ 1,096,422





PSB Holdings, Inc.

Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 31, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Multi Family $ 134,236 12.9 % $ 145,717 14.3 % $ 141,896 13.5 % $ 145,523 14.0 % $ 143,674 13.9 % Industrial and Warehousing 101,581 9.8 101,581 9.9 100,712 9.6 105,256 10.2 109,366 10.6 Retail 27,948 2.7 27,756 2.7 27,889 2.7 29,407 2.8 29,285 2.8 Hotels 25,080 2.4 25,949 2.6 25,677 2.4 25,299 2.4 25,719 2.5 Office 4,097 0.4 7,028 0.7 7,176 0.7 7,131 0.7 7,254 0.7 (1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.







PSB Holdings, Inc.

Deposit Composition

Insured and Collateralized Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 221,921 18.5 % $ 225,025 19.1 % $ 227,448 19.1 % $ 225,921 19.2 % $ 206,562 18.3 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 321,604 27.1 % 323,739 27.5 % 307,505 25.8 % 304,779 25.9 % 314,957 27.9 % Money market deposits 146,655 12.4 % 142,946 12.1 % 158,455 13.3 % 148,556 12.6 % 144,496 12.7 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 157,898 13.3 % 163,398 13.9 % 163,446 13.7 % 165,368 14.0 % 158,066 14.0 % Total core deposits 848,078 71.3 % 855,108 72.6 % 856,854 71.9 % 844,624 71.7 % 824,081 72.9 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 26,500 2.2 % 28,000 2.4 % 29,000 2.5 % 28,000 2.4 % 26,750 2.3 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 54,191 4.6 % 62,493 5.3 % 67,493 5.7 % 65,917 5.6 % 79,090 7.0 % Totals $ 929,517 78.2 % $ 946,349 80.4 % $ 954,095 80.2 % $ 939,289 79.8 % $ 931,162 82.3 % PSB Holdings, Inc.

Deposit Composition

Uninsured Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 60,026 5.1 % $ 53,277 4.5 % $ 51,167 4.3 % $ 51,318 4.4 % $ 39,110 3.5 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 18,533 1.6 % 17,683 1.5 % 18,644 1.6 % 17,983 1.5 % 17,262 1.5 % Money market deposits 128,415 10.8 % 110,501 9.4 % 117,184 9.9 % 122,603 10.4 % 123,773 11.0 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Total core deposits 206,974 17.5 % 181,461 15.4 % 186,995 15.8 % 191,904 16.3 % 180,145 16.0 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 50,538 4.3 % 49,221 4.2 % 48,096 4.0 % 46,349 3.9 % 18,729 1.7 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Totals $ 257,512 21.8 % $ 230,682 19.6 % $ 235,091 19.8 % $ 238,253 20.2 % $ 198,874 17.7 % PSB Holdings, Inc.

Deposit Composition

Total Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 281,947 23.6 % $ 278,302 23.6 % $ 278,615 23.4 % $ 277,239 23.6 % $ 245,672 21.8 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 340,137 28.7 % 341,422 29.0 % 326,149 27.4 % 322,762 27.4 % 332,219 29.4 % Money market deposits 275,070 23.2 % 253,447 21.5 % 275,639 23.2 % 271,159 23.0 % 268,269 23.7 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 157,898 13.3 % 163,398 13.9 % 163,446 13.7 % 165,368 14.0 % 158,066 14.0 % Total core deposits 1,055,052 88.8 % 1,036,569 88.0 % 1,043,849 87.7 % 1,036,528 88.0 % 1,004,226 88.9 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 77,038 6.5 % 77,221 6.6 % 77,096 6.5 % 74,349 6.3 % 45,479 4.0 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 54,191 4.6 % 62,493 5.3 % 67,493 5.7 % 65,917 5.6 % 79,090 7.0 % Totals $ 1,187,029 100.0 % $ 1,177,031 100.0 % $ 1,189,186 100.0 % $ 1,177,542 100.0 % $ 1,130,036 100.0 %





PSB Holdings, Inc.

Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter ended March 31, 2026 Quarter ended December 31, 2025 Quarter ended March 31, 2025 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,131,775 $ 17,092 6.12 % $ 1,119,854 $ 16,771 5.94 % $ 1,103,895 $ 15,830 5.82 % Taxable securities 189,726 1,586 3.39 % 198,179 1,659 3.32 % 198,426 1,641 3.35 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 73,515 613 3.38 % 74,660 627 3.33 % 79,282 654 3.35 % FHLB stock 7,792 182 9.47 % 8,424 206 9.70 % 8,825 241 11.08 % Other 14,247 134 3.81 % 37,420 376 3.99 % 8,960 104 4.71 % Total (2) 1,417,055 19,607 5.61 % 1,438,537 19,639 5.42 % 1,399,388 18,470 5.35 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 15,719 16,397 16,292 Premises and equipment, net 12,957 13,239 13,728 Cash surrender value ins 25,237 25,312 24,795 Other assets 20,073 20,390 21,021 Allowance for credit losses (12,938 ) (12,740 ) (12,362 ) Total $ 1,478,103 $ 1,501,135 $ 1,462,862 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 343,033 $ 1,567 1.85 % $ 325,693 $ 1,328 1.62 % $ 339,909 $ 1,567 1.87 % Money market deposits 261,407 1,617 2.51 % 276,259 1,704 2.45 % 280,396 1,685 2.44 % Time deposits 297,006 2,714 3.71 % 306,350 2,944 3.81 % 268,821 2,632 3.97 % FHLB borrowings 128,666 1,344 4.24 % 130,048 1,428 4.36 % 164,968 1,792 4.41 % Other borrowings 4,778 25 2.12 % 6,037 40 2.63 % 6,321 47 3.02 % Senior sub. notes 4,789 59 5.00 % 4,787 59 4.89 % 4,782 59 5.00 % Junior sub. debentures 13,139 242 7.47 % 13,113 248 7.50 % 13,036 248 7.72 % Total 1,052,818 7,568 2.92 % 1,062,287 7,751 2.89 % 1,078,233 8,030 3.02 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 274,064 291,061 251,271 Other liabilities 16,275 16,181 14,782 Stockholders' equity 134,946 131,606 118,576 Total $ 1,478,103 $ 1,501,135 $ 1,462,862 Net interest income $ 12,039 $ 11,888 $ 10,440 Rate spread 2.69 % 2.53 % 2.33 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.45 % 3.28 % 3.03 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

Investor Relations Contact

PSB Holdings, Inc.

1905 Stewart Avenue

Wausau, WI 54401

888.929.9902

InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com