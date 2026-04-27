FADE Tattoo Removal Launches in Nashville with Pico Tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FADE Tattoo Removal , a new boutique laser clinic in Nashville, is redefining what tattoo removal can feel like — pairing best-in-class technology with a deeply personal, service-driven approach rooted in founder Shelby Moats’ own journey and passion for serving others.

For Moats, FADE is the culmination of a career spent building and supporting service-oriented businesses. A Vanderbilt graduate, he began his career in healthcare investment banking and private equity before serving as COO of Curo, a multi-site veterinary hospital system based in San Francisco. After years of evaluating, operating, and scaling service businesses, Moats returned to Nashville with a long-standing goal: to build a practice of his own centered on both operational excellence and meaningful client care.

“Getting a tattoo and deciding to remove one are both deeply personal moments,” says Moats. “I know firsthand how meaningful that journey can be, having gotten and removed several of my own tattoos. I built FADE to be a place where people feel understood, supported, and genuinely cared for — not just treated.”

Clinically, FADE pairs its mission with advanced capability. While older laser technologies often struggle with certain ink colors or skin tones, FADE’s triple-wavelength Discovery Pico Plus system by Astanza is engineered to treat the full spectrum of ink colors safely across all skin types, offering a more inclusive and effective solution for the Nashville community.

FADE Tattoo Removal provides three core treatment pathways tailored to client goals: Full tattoo removal for clients seeking to return skin to its natural appearance; selective removal targeting removal of specific elements while preserving the rest of the design, and fading for cover-ups, lightening existing ink to give tattoo artists a cleaner canvas for improved cover-up results. The business also offers permanent make-up removal, and treatment for benign pigmented lesions, and telangiectasia.

Moats intentionally built the business with a disciplined, long-term mindset. By investing heavily in clinical outcomes while remaining thoughtful about overhead, FADE is able to keep pricing accessible, build trust with clients, and create a workplace where employees are valued.

FADE Tattoo Removal officially opened its doors in early February and is now welcoming clients for consultations and treatments at its East Nashville location.

To celebrate its opening, FADE is offering 20% off 6-session packages and 30% off unlimited removal packages for a limited time, along with flexible payment plans through Cherry to make treatments more accessible for everyone.

About FADE Tattoo Removal

FADE Tattoo Removal is a Nashville-based laser clinic dedicated to helping clients safely remove, lighten, or refine unwanted tattoos in a supportive, client-first environment. Combining advanced technology with a personalized approach, FADE aims to deliver exceptional results while building lasting relationships with the community it serves.

Media Contact

FADE Tattoo Removal

819 Woodland Street, Suite B

Nashville, TN 37206

info@fadetattooremoval.com

(615) 234-7525

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, skin resurfacing, and additional aesthetic procedures. As the U.S. distributor for Quanta System, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience , which is made up of a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Support, and customizable Growth Accelerator Program. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in the aesthetics industry. Astanza aims to change lives through the machines, service, training, and support they provide to each and every client. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything, as well as certifications through Great Place to Work and Fortune's Best Workplaces.