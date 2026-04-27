HUMAN Ad Viewability Measurement Earns MRC Accreditation, Redefining Transparency, Explainability, and Trust in Ad Measurement

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc., the trust layer for programmatic media and agentic commerce platforms, verifying engagement, reducing fraud, and enabling authentic interactions across humans, bots, and AI agents — today announced its HUMAN Ad Viewability Measurement has earned Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for Viewability for display and video impressions across desktop, mobile web, and mobile app environments, extending HUMAN’s robust end-to-end advertising protection capabilities. This milestone reinforces HUMAN’s leadership in transparent, IVT-filtered measurement, helping advertisers, agencies, platforms, and retail media networks to better protect and maximize media investments in real time.

Increased automation and new commercial behaviors are reshaping digital advertising and raising expectations around how viewability is measured and trusted. As traffic patterns evolve, accurately identifying viewable impressions is critical to making media investments that deliver real value. MRC-accredited viewable impressions reduce waste from ads that never had a chance to be seen. HUMAN cuts through poor-quality and fraudulent inventory to deliver more accurate, fraud-resistant viewability measurement, along with greater transparency into performance across the media supply chain. The result is reduced waste, stronger brand protection, and increased trust.

Built on HUMAN’s industry-leading invalid traffic (IVT) detection and powered by FraudSensor — HUMAN’s post-bid solution for detecting advertising fraud — HUMAN Ad Viewability Measurement applies a security-first measurement approach. Unlike traditional vendors that use opaque methodologies, HUMAN delivers transparent reporting that can be actioned against. The solution analyzes granular supply path signals, offering precise, explainable, and unified measurement that remains reliable even as media delivery grows more sophisticated. This approach strengthens trust and transparency across the digital advertising supply chain regardless of how fraud and automated threats evolve.

"Sophisticated bots, AI agents and automated traffic are making the digital ecosystem increasingly complex, and an effective viewability solution needs to avoid conflating real interaction with false signals and fraudulent activity,” said Geoff Stupay, SVP, Global Head of Product at HUMAN Security . “HUMAN’s approach is powered by a behavioral signal network built over more than 14 years, shaped through deep partnerships with some of the largest and most complex platforms, brands, and digital ecosystems in the world. Our newly accredited Viewability offering builds on that foundation as an industry leader in fraud detection, giving brands the precision they need across the media supply chain to confidently protect and optimize their media investments."

HUMAN Ad Viewability Measurement sets a new standard for viewability measurement to give advertisers clear, reliable insight into media quality — moving beyond obsolete, opaque measurement approaches toward a more transparent, explainable solution, including:

Supply-Path-Level Visibility: Pinpoints how viewability is impacted by specific supply paths, device types, and placements, identifying exactly where quality issues occur and optimization opportunities exist.

Pinpoints how viewability is impacted by specific supply paths, device types, and placements, identifying exactly where quality issues occur and optimization opportunities exist. IVT-Filtered Measurement: Combines post-bid viewability measurement with HUMAN’s industry-leading invalid traffic detection to reflect verifiable viewable opportunities, not inflated metrics.

Combines post-bid viewability measurement with HUMAN’s industry-leading invalid traffic detection to reflect verifiable viewable opportunities, not inflated metrics. Transparent Methodology: Clearly flags where measurement is reliable — and where it is not — preventing false confidence in unmeasurable inventory.



"We congratulate HUMAN for receiving MRC accreditation for Viewability measurement,” said George Ivie, CEO at MRC. “This accreditation reflects a rigorous evaluation process, demonstrating HUMAN’s commitment to enabling transparency and trust across the adtech ecosystem by adhering to industry's best practices for digital ad measurement.”

Early adopters are already seeing the value of HUMAN’s enhanced viewability measurement. Sovrn, a technology platform that provides publishers, creators, and advertisers with advertising, commerce, and data tools, turned to HUMAN to deliver clearer, fraud‑filtered insights. For Sovrn customers, the result has been stronger campaign performance, more efficient budget utilization, and the peace of mind that their ads are shown to authentic audiences.

“Sovrn has always focused on delivering clear, actionable insights that support performance,” said Jeff Meglio, Managing Director of Sovrn . “Our long-standing partnership with HUMAN reflects a shared commitment to transparency and precision across the media ecosystem. HUMAN’s viewability metrics provide confidence in performance measurement with detailed reporting that supports day-to-day operational decisions. Their continued investment in rigorous, fraud-resistant technology helps us deliver more meaningful outcomes across the market.”

To learn more or request a demo, visit here and see how HUMAN is helping brands and advertisers maximize the value of their media investments.

About HUMAN:



HUMAN Security is the global leader in Agentic Trust, the emerging discipline that informs and governs how humans, bots, and AI agents operate online. For more than a decade, HUMAN has specialized in understanding and mitigating synthetic traffic risk at internet scale, protecting the world’s largest brands, advertising platforms, and commerce networks. Today, HUMAN helps enterprises, platforms, and digital ecosystems verify digital interactions and establish trust across the entire customer journey - from first ad impression to final transaction. Powered by one of the world’s largest behavioral signal networks, HUMAN analyzes over a quadrillion digital interactions each year to distinguish legitimate activity from fraud, abuse, and automated manipulation.

As autonomy reshapes digital commerce, communication, and advertising, HUMAN provides the trust infrastructure that keeps digital systems reliable, transparent, and aligned with human intent so real customers, partners, and trusted AI agents can move freely, but fraud, abuse, and bad actors cannot. Learn more at humansecurity.com .

About MRC

The Media Rating Council is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 comprised of leading television, radio, print and digital media companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations, whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research as well as other applicable industry measurement guidelines; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently approximately 110 research products are audited by the MRC. Additional information about MRC can be found at www.mediaratingcouncil.org .

Contact information:

Masha Krylova, Director of Communications

press@humansecurity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94d62c75-6078-474d-b808-0fb7fb2358a4