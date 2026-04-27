ASAPP Launches Multiple AI Agents Within CXP to Advance Enterprise Customer Service

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP , the Customer Experience Platform (CXP) powering AI-driven customer service for the agentic enterprise, today announced the launch of a system of purpose-built AI agents designed to run customer service end to end. This expansion significantly advances CXP’s capabilities, with natively integrated agents that simplify agent building, enable continuous self-learning, and surface actionable insights—delivering a complete agentic platform.

“The goal was never to build just a conversational agent. It was about delivering reliable AI-powered customer service at scale, end to end, in production,” said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP. “What we’ve built is a true agentic platform—bringing multiple purpose-built agents together to handle every turn of complex, real enterprise customer service interactions.”

As AI agents take on a greater share of customer interactions, enterprises face a new operational challenge: not just deploying AI, but running it consistently in production. Organizations struggle to coordinate AI, workflows, and human judgment, ensure reliable policy execution, and maintain meaningful visibility into performance and outcomes. ASAPP's CXP, powered by a system of agents, is purpose-built to close that gap.

“An AI agent proves its value not in a single brilliant response, but in its consistency across interactions – remaining accurate, safe, responsive, and protective of privacy at every turn,” added Vijayarajendran.

CXP consists of five agents, each addressing a distinct layer of the customer service:

Discovery Agent: Understands the intent behind every interaction and how it is resolved, continuously identifying and enabling high-value automation opportunities.

Understands the intent behind every interaction and how it is resolved, continuously identifying and enabling high-value automation opportunities. Developer Agent: A natural language, LLM-powered developer agent that builds high-quality generative agents from simple instructions.

A natural language, LLM-powered developer agent that builds high-quality generative agents from simple instructions. Simulation Agent : Stress-tests GenerativeAgent behavior against real-world scenarios and edge cases before deployment, ensuring production-ready resilience without the need for human fallback.

: Stress-tests GenerativeAgent behavior against real-world scenarios and edge cases before deployment, ensuring production-ready resilience without the need for human fallback. Insights Agent: Mines CXP’s context graph—unifying interactions, context, decisions, and knowledge—to surface operational gaps, uncover customer needs, and enable proactive service optimization.

Mines CXP’s context graph—unifying interactions, context, decisions, and knowledge—to surface operational gaps, uncover customer needs, and enable proactive service optimization. Optimization Agent: Continuously improves performance across state-driven workflows by identifying inefficiencies to ensure consistent, reliable outcomes at scale. Patent pending.



Together, these agents support autonomous resolution while maintaining the governance and accountability that enterprise operations require. ASAPP deployments have demonstrated faster AI deployment timelines, higher task completion consistency, improved first contact resolution, and reduced operational errors, which enable customer service organizations to shift from managing individual interactions to running an AI-driven CX at scale.

To learn more, visit: http://www.asapp.com/customer-experience-platform/multiple-ai-agents

About ASAPP

ASAPP is the agentic Customer Experience Platform (CXP) purpose-built for enterprise customer service. CXP orchestrates AI agents, human expertise, and enterprise systems to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately across voice and digital channels.

At the core of the platform is GenerativeAgent®, created to autonomously listen, reason, act, and improve through interaction intelligence. Enterprise service teams use ASAPP to run their operations with measurable outcomes, governance, and production-scale reliability. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com .