Ultimate Medical Academy Celebrates Graduates at Spring 2026 Commencement

Tampa, Fla., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a nonprofit healthcare educational institution committed to equipping and empowering the next generation of allied health professionals, celebrated more than 7,500 graduates during its Spring 2026 Commencement ceremony this past Saturday. The hybrid event brought together thousands of graduates, family members, friends, UMA team members and employer partners both in person at the Yuengling Center and via livestream.

Graduates represented UMA’s Online and Clearwater Campus programs across a wide range of allied health fields, including Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding, Pharmacy Technician, Patient Care Technician, Healthcare Management and more. Many of these graduates balanced work, family responsibilities and other life commitments while pursuing their education — an achievement UMA recognized throughout the ceremony.

“Our graduates are stepping into roles that keep our healthcare system moving forward,” said Dr. Shawntel Landry, Chief Academic Officer of Ultimate Medical Academy. “Their determination, often in the face of real-life challenges, is nothing short of inspiring. UMA is proud to support them as they begin careers that not only change their own lives but also strengthen the care experiences of countless patients and families.”

A highlight of the ceremony was a keynote address from Jackie Joyner-Kersee, six-time Olympic medalist, philanthropist and advocate for education and community empowerment. Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, Joyner-Kersee shared a message of resilience, purpose and the importance of believing in one’s own potential — values that deeply resonate with UMA’s learner community. She encouraged graduates to view their achievements not as a finish line, but as the beginning of a career defined by service, compassion and impact.

UMA’s Spring 2026 graduating class enters the workforce at a time when allied health professionals are in high demand across the country. Employer partners from hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and healthcare organizations joined the celebration to honor the graduates who will soon fill critical roles in their organizations. UMA continues to support graduates beyond commencement through career services that include interview preparation, job search assistance and employer connections.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for over 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 100,000+ alumni and 20,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.abhes.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu.

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