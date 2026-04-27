Another High-Grade Antimony Intersection

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Antimony Resources Corp (ATMY-CSE, ATMYF-OTCQB and K8JO-FSE) has provided assay results from the final hole of their 8,000 metre, 2025 drilling program on the Bald Hill Antimony property in New Brunswick which is under option from Globex.

Hole BH-25-34 returned antimony assays of 9.76% Antimony (Sb) over 3.15 metres. This hole extends the Main Zone both to the north and to depth.

Assay Results: Drill Hole BH-25-34

Hole Number BH-25-34 Location 732589E/5066129N Sample Number From (m) To (m) length (m) Sb % 2303086 280.50 280.95 0.45 48.30 2303087 280.95 281.95 1.00 3.30 2303088 281.95 282.70 0.75 3.65 2303089 282.70 283.65 0.95 3.14 Total 3.15m 9.76%



Drilling continues and is projected to terminate by the end of April with 12,500 metres completed. To date, a total of 25,000 metres has been drilled on the Bald Hill Main Zone. A 11,000-metre drill program is planned to commence in Mid May to focus on the newly discovered mineralised zones outside of the Main Zone, including the Marcus Zone, previously identified Central Zone and South Zone.

Historical and Current Exploration has exposed these additional zones as follows:

Marcus West Zone – exposed for approximately 100 metres. Stibnite in outcrop over thickness of up to 11 metres.

BH Central – exposed approximately 150 meters south of the Main Zone and may be an extension of the Main Zone. Trenching recovered 2.8% Sb over 8.1 metres in channel sampling.

BH South – located approximately 1 km along trend to the Southeast of the Bald Hill deposit. Discovered in 2014 and returned 9.04% Sb over 2.6 m and 12.32% Sb over 1.7 m.

For greater detail shareholders may access the Antimony Resources Press release of April 24, 2026, by clicking here.

Long-Section Detail of the Bald Hill Main Zone with the location of Drill H BH-25-34. Note that Drill Hole BH-25-36 was not completed.





Globex is extremely pleased by the progress to date.

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06f3ebfb-4748-4651-af47-dcf0553d1470