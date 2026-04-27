Wade Casstevens: Workforce Housing Remains a Resilient Segment in Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Market

Arlington, VA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wade Casstevens, Founder and Managing Partner of Linden Property Group, today highlighted the resilience of workforce housing in the Mid-Atlantic multifamily market. Casstevens notes that workforce and affordable housing remain the most stable and reliable segment amid an evolving housing landscape.

“In markets across the Mid-Atlantic, where affordability challenges persist, workforce and affordable housing offers sustainable demand, less volatility, and long-term value for both renters and investors,” said Casstevens. “Demand remains strongest in well-located, attainable communities offering affordable housing.”

Wade Casstevens highlighted four major reasons workforce housing remains resilient in the Mid-Atlantic

1. Stable Demand from a Broad and Essential Renter Pool

Workforce housing caters to a wide range of middle-income residents, including government employees, teachers, the service industry, manufacturing and logistics, healthcare workers, and first responders. As a result, workforce housing benefits from consistent, deep demand that is largely immune to shifts in economic conditions.

2. Limited Supply Growth

With many middle-income renters priced out of the renter’s market, affordable workforce housing continues to see high occupancy rates and sustained demand. This supply-demand imbalance plays a significant role in the resilience of the workforce housing market, as limited competition helps maintain stable rents.

3. Resilience to Market Cycles

As one of the most affordable options for renters in the Mid-Atlantic, workforce housing is less sensitive to economic downturns compared to luxury properties. In times of economic uncertainty, more renters opt for affordable living arrangements, enhancing the downside protection offered by workforce housing.

According to the latest 2026 Yardi Matrix national report, fully affordable multifamily properties posted 5.7% income growth in 2025, versus 2.1% for market‑rate properties, leading to a Net Operating Income (NOI) growth nearly four times higher than market‑rate units. “That is powerful evidence that affordable and workforce‑oriented product held up better as economic conditions tightened,” Casstevens said.

4. Institutional Support and Policy Focus

Private sector and government entities continue to invest in and support workforce housing, recognizing its critical role in housing essential workers and sustaining city vitality. In 2025, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac dramatically expanded their affordable and workforce housing footprints, with Freddie Mac alone directing over a billion dollars to workforce housing preservation loans and classifying roughly two‑thirds of its multifamily production as mission‑driven affordable housing. Additionally, the expansion of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC ) funding through the "Big Beautiful Bill" further bolstered investment in affordable housing, providing additional resources for the development and preservation of workforce housing across the country.

“Workforce housing has never been more important,” Casstevens underscored. “With rising rents and a shortage of affordable options, there is a tremendous opportunity to create long-term value in this space for our investors and for the residents who rely on these properties.”

About Wade Casstevens

Wade Casstevens is a real estate investor and developer of workforce and affordable housing across the Mid-Atlantic region. He is the founder and principal of Linden Property Group, a multifamily real estate investment firm based in Arlington, Virginia. Mr. Casstevens focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets with an emphasis on durability, operational efficiency, and long-term value.

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