OneTrust Appoints Doug Owens as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance Platform™, today announced the appointment of Doug Owens as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Owens will oversee all aspects of the company’s global financial operations. He brings two decades of experience leading finance and business operations across enterprise software and private equity-backed businesses. His background in financial leadership, operational rigor, and his strong track record of driving disciplined growth will support the company as it continues to scale.





Owens most recently served as Managing Director, Business Operations at Vista Equity Partners, where he worked closely with portfolio companies to help drive operational discipline and long-term value creation. Previously, Owens served as CFO at PDI Software, where he led the company’s finance, accounting, and risk management functions. Prior to that role, Owens held finance positions at Vista Consulting Group, Radiant Systems, and served as the Vice President and Divisional CFO at NCR Corporation, overseeing the company’s hospitality business.

“I’ve known Doug for 25 years. He understands what great execution requires and has a proven track record of driving organic and inorganic growth strategies," said John Heyman, Chief Executive Officer of OneTrust. “His expertise and perspective will be instrumental as we continue building the platform for AI-Ready Governance and investing in the areas that matter most to our customers, our employees, and our future."

“I'm thrilled to join OneTrust at this pivotal moment,” said Doug Owens, Chief Financial Officer of OneTrust. "OneTrust is powering a new era of governance that enables businesses to move fast while driving responsible innovation with AI. I look forward to partnering with John and the executive team to build on this momentum, accelerate the value we deliver to our customers, and drive disciplined growth.”

About OneTrust

OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance Platform™, enables innovation through the responsible use of data and AI. Trusted by over half of the Fortune 500, we help businesses govern well and move fast, turning responsible data use into a catalyst for growth. To learn more, follow OneTrust on LinkedIn or visit www.onetrust.com.

© 2026 OneTrust LLC. All rights reserved. OneTrust and the OneTrust logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OneTrust LLC in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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