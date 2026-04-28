OneTrust Introduces a New Approach to Consent-Aware Data Clean Rooms

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance Platform™, today announced a new collaboration with Snowflake that embeds OneTrust consent signals into the multi-party collaboration enabled by Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. By embedding consent directly into how data is used—not just how it is collected—this integration enables organizations to make consent enforceable within the collaboration environment itself. This approach empowers companies to operationalize consent within Snowflake, supporting fast and responsible data collaboration across brands, publishers, and partners.

Snowflake Data Clean Rooms are redefining how companies use data to drive measurable marketing and advertising outcomes. AI is accelerating how and where that data is used, while privacy expectations continue to be a core consideration. As use cases evolve, a critical gap has emerged: many companies struggle to employ data confidently. When consent is disconnected from downstream data use, it can introduce risk, limit activation, and prevent organizations from realizing the full value of data collaboration. As a result, data that is technically accessible is not always operationally usable, and companies lack a consistent way to ensure that data use aligns with user permissions across partners.

OneTrust applies consent signals to Snowflake Data Clean Rooms to address this gap and empower companies to move from basic data collaboration to more trusted, controlled collaboration at scale. Teams can evolve from simply accessing data to confidently using data by:

Making Consent Actionable in Modern Data Workflows: Enables organizations to operationalize consent data inside Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. Data access, queries, and activation reflect user permissions.

Enables organizations to operationalize consent data inside Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. Data access, queries, and activation reflect user permissions. Enforcing User Choice Across the Data Lifecycle: This integration empowers organizations to ensure consent and data-use permissions are reflected in how data is shared and activated. User choices are honored downstream across analytics, activation, and sharing. Built-in auditability provides clear evidence that data use aligns with permissions across systems, partners, and jurisdictions.

This integration empowers organizations to ensure consent and data-use permissions are reflected in how data is shared and activated. User choices are honored downstream across analytics, activation, and sharing. Built-in auditability provides clear evidence that data use aligns with permissions across systems, partners, and jurisdictions. Scaling Privacy-First Collaboration Without Slowing Performance: Brands and partners maintain strong privacy and governance standards while improving collaboration and first-party data quality. Marketing, data, and governance teams can align data use to each use case, with shared controls agreed upon across collaborators.



“AI is pushing businesses to use data faster and more collaboratively in data clean rooms,” said Ojas Rege, SVP, Privacy & Data Governance, OneTrust. “The challenge is ensuring that innovation does not come at the expense of privacy and responsible data use. Our integration with Snowflake advances privacy-first collaboration, embedding consent directly into data activation so teams can innovate with confidence and maintain trust with their customers.”

“Snowflake Data Clean Rooms make it easy for companies to bring data together across several parties, but the harder part is often managing trust and privacy at scale across those collaborations,” said Dennis Buchheim, Global Head of Marketing Technology, Media & Entertainment, Snowflake. “By applying OneTrust consent signals to Snowflake, we’re helping customers apply controls natively so they can use data with greater confidence, without adding complexity.”

Visit the Snowflake Marketplace to learn more about the OneTrust Consent Management Native App.

About OneTrust

OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance Platform™, enables innovation through the responsible use of data and AI. Trusted by over half of the Fortune 500, we help businesses govern well and move fast, turning responsible data use into a catalyst for growth. To learn more, follow OneTrust on LinkedIn or visit www.onetrust.com.

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