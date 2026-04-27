Vmake Launches Advanced AI People Remover Mode to Clean Up Videos and Photos in One Click

SYDNEY, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vmake , the all-in-one AI video creation platform, has announced the launch of its advanced AI People Remover mode that lets creators, marketers, and e-commerce professionals automatically remove unwanted people from videos and photos in ONE CLICK.





The tool supports both images and videos. For images, users can choose between two modes: “The Passerby Mode” or “The People Mode”.

“The Passerby Mode” selectively removes background individuals while keeping the main subject intact, ideal for travel shoots, real estate walkthroughs, or product videos taken in busy public spaces.

“The People Mode” removes all people from the frame entirely, reconstructing a clean, distraction-free background automatically.

For videos, the feature focuses on clearing the background “Passerby” while maintaining scene continuity.

The Problem With Removing People the Old Way

Unwanted people in footage have always been a frustration for content creators. But removing them cleanly is a different challenge altogether. Traditional tools either demand professional-level expertise or deliver inconsistent results: flickering frames that disrupt video playback, warped geometry in backgrounds like buildings or fences, and ghost-like shadows where a person once stood.

Lighting mismatches, patchy textures, and pixelated fills make the edit obvious rather than invisible. On top of that, most tools process only one file at a time, slowing down any serious production workflow.

“Creators shouldn't have to spend hours cleaning up a shoot because a stranger walked into frame,” said the product lead at Vmake. “We built this AI People Removal feature to handle the hardest part of the job automatically — so users get natural, seamless results without touching a timeline.”

What the Vmake New AI People Removal Mode Delivers

Vmake’s AI People Removal Mode focuses on making cleanup simple and consistent. It brings together a few key features that handle detection, removal, and final output without adding extra steps to your workflow. These features include:

Accurate AI-Based Removal

This mode handles more than simple background cleanup. It detects people in both photos and videos automatically, then removes them with frame-level accuracy. Results stay consistent across clips, so you don’t end up with uneven edits.

Multi-Object Removal Across Images and Videos

Besides removing people from photos and videos, this mode also supports watermark removal and handles a range of other unwanted elements, including:

Watermarks

Subtitles

Text overlays

Logos

Unwanted objects

People

Users can select what needs to be removed based on the scene. The tool then rebuilds the affected areas so the final output looks complete, without leftover marks or obvious edits.

Batch Processing Support

You can work on multiple files at once instead of handling them one by one. Batch processing keeps things moving, which helps a lot during larger projects or tight deadlines.

Smooth Background Fill

After removal, empty areas don’t stay blank. AI rebuilds the background with textures and details that match the surrounding space. This avoids obvious patches or mismatched sections.

Steady Workflow Performance

All these features work together in a simple flow. You don’t need to jump between tools or deal with complex steps, which makes editing faster and easier to manage.

Built for Creators Across Every Industry

For e-commerce teams and product photographers, this tool helps clean up product shots without setting up another shoot. Unwanted people in the background can be removed quickly, which keeps focus on the product and improves overall presentation. It works well for catalog images, listing visuals, and promotional content where a clean frame matters.

For marketers, the tool means product and promotional videos no longer need to be reshot if a passerby disrupts the scene. Instead of reshooting, they can fix the clip and move forward. Social creators and real estate professionals gain the ability to publish polished, people-free visuals without outsourcing to a post-production team.

About Vmake

Vmake is an all-in-one UGC video generator designed to help small businesses and creators generate, enhance, and optimize high-performing videos for acquisition, conversion, and growth. From AI captions and video templates to thumbnail generation and video enhancement , Vmake gives everyday creators the tools to produce professional results fast.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e07b2e37-ff83-4025-9af4-05de3cf32111