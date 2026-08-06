Vmake AI Becomes Vmake Labs, Introducing a Social Video Studio for Brands and Creators





The brand upgrade marks the evolution of Vmake Labs (formerly Vmake AI) from a single AI UGC video generator into an all-in-one platform that turns products into viral social video using proven and trending styles.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vmake AI today announced its evolution into Vmake Labs, unveiling a new brand identity and product direction built around a clear promise: turn products into viral social video.

Vmake Labs is positioning itself as a social video studio, helping small businesses, e-commerce sellers and creators make content that feels native to social media, builds brand value and supports sales. The new identity reflects an expanded mission that goes beyond AI generation alone. It brings together what to make, how to make it and how to polish the result in one streamlined workflow.

Solving the Question Behind Every Social Video

For many small businesses, the hardest part of video is not production. It is knowing which type of video will work for a specific product, audience or business goal. A blank editor can help someone make a video, but it cannot decide whether a product needs an unboxing, a before-and-after demonstration, a how-to, a polished product showcase or a format inspired by what is trending now.

Vmake Labs is designed to close that gap. Instead of asking users to begin with a blank canvas, it starts with proven social video styles. Each style has its own structure, pacing and visual language, giving every product a clearer path into content made for social platforms.

“Small businesses do not need more creative guesswork. They need a faster path from product to content that can earn attention and support growth,” said Cyril Hao, Head of Marketing at Vmake Labs. “Our new brand represents that shift. We are building a place where businesses can choose a style that fits their goal, let Vmake Labs do the heavy lifting, and get a viral video that feels native to social media.”

From Product Input to Finished Social Video

Users begin by choosing a style and adding their product photos or clips. The Vmake Labs AI Video Agent then creates a finished video around the product, applying the structure, pace and creative language of the selected format. Integrated AI enhancement tools help improve visual quality and remove unwanted elements or text, so users can move from an idea to a polished result without relying on traditional editing skills.

This all-in-one workflow makes the process simple: choose a style, add a product and get a viral video. No blank canvas. No editing expertise. Less guesswork.

A Style Library Built for Social

The Vmake Labs style library brings together three complementary families of content.

UGC Styles turn products into authentic, creator-led formats such as unboxing, before-and-after, product-in-hand, how-to and podcast-style videos. These formats are designed to build trust, demonstrate value and make products feel natural in the social feed.

TVC Styles focus on polished product showcases and brand storytelling, helping businesses create a more premium, distinctive visual identity across social channels, storefronts and websites.

Creative Templates bring products into effects and creative formats gaining momentum across social media, making it easier for brands to participate in culture while keeping the product at the center of the story.

Built to Build Brands and Drive Sales

Vmake Labs is designed around the two outcomes that matter most to businesses on social media: building a brand people remember and creating content that helps sell products.

For brand-building goals, businesses can use creative and TVC styles to make their content more distinctive, current and recognizable. For conversion-focused goals, UGC formats such as unboxing, before-and-after and how-to can establish trust, show product value and support the journey from attention to purchase.

Together, these capabilities support one unified proposition: social video that builds your brand and sells your products.

More than a New Name

The move from Vmake AI to Vmake Labs signals a broader product philosophy. The company is evolving from a feature-led story about AI video generation into an outcome-led system for social content. AI remains the engine, but the value begins with choosing the right style and ends with a finished video built for the way people discover, evaluate and buy products on social media.

The upgraded brand gives Vmake Labs a clearer role in the market: not simply another AI video generator, but a social video studio where businesses and creators can turn products into content with stronger creative direction, higher production quality and greater potential to perform.

About Vmake Labs

Vmake Labs is the ultimate AI social video studio that helps small businesses generate, enhance, and optimize videos to capture attention, build brands, and drive sales. With proven, trending formats, an AI Video Agent, and integrated tools such as a watermark remover and video enhancer, it makes high-performing social content faster and easier to produce.

Visit Vmake Labs: https://vmake.ai/

Follow Vmake Labs on:

X(Twitter): https://x.com/VmakeLabs

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vmakelabs/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vmake.ai

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vmakelabs

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@VmakeLabs

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fd5a7dc-4e04-4897-ba69-1f30df20c340