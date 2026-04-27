MoneyFlare Launches Free AI Trading Bot to Help Users Trade Smarter and Easier

London, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare has introduced its AI Trading Bot as a free and fully automated solution built to simplify market participation for a wider audience. At a time when more users are looking for easier ways to access automated trading, MoneyFlare is positioning its platform as a more convenient and user-friendly option.





Unlike traditional trading tools that often require constant monitoring, technical setup, and frequent manual decisions, MoneyFlare is designed to reduce complexity. Its AI Trading Bot helps users access a more streamlined trading experience without needing advanced knowledge or hours of market observation.

At the center of the platform is a fully managed, fully automated approach. Users do not need to configure complicated settings, track the market throughout the day, or adjust trades manually on a regular basis. By combining AI-powered trading systems with expert team support, MoneyFlare aims to make automated trading easier to use and easier to understand.

More importantly, the platform is built so that anyone can get started more easily. With free access, a lower barrier to entry, and a simplified user experience, MoneyFlare is making AI-driven trading tools more available to everyday users.

How to Start with MoneyFlare’s AI Trading Bot

Getting started with MoneyFlare is simple. Users can begin using the AI Trading Bot in just three steps:

Register an account

Users can quickly create an account and gain access to MoneyFlare’s AI-powered trading services.

Users can quickly create an account and gain access to MoneyFlare’s AI-powered trading services. Choose a trading plan

After signing up, users can select the plan that best fits their needs and goals.

After signing up, users can select the plan that best fits their needs and goals. Track performance

Once the setup is complete, users can monitor account activity and review results without needing to manage each trade manually.

This simple onboarding process reflects MoneyFlare’s broader goal of making AI Trading Bot technology more accessible to a larger audience.

A Free AI Trading Bot Built for Smarter and Easier Trading

As demand for automated financial tools continues to rise, the AI Trading Bot is becoming an increasingly important part of modern trading. Users today are looking for solutions that can help reduce effort, improve consistency, and make the trading process easier to manage.

MoneyFlare’s new AI Trading Bot is designed with that shift in mind. Instead of placing the burden on users to manage every aspect of trading themselves, the platform focuses on delivering a more efficient and simplified experience. This makes it especially relevant for users who want a more convenient way to participate in trading without unnecessary complexity.

By offering a free solution, MoneyFlare also helps lower the barrier to entry for users who may be exploring automated trading for the first time. The platform’s structure supports a smoother path into AI-powered trading and reflects a growing preference for tools that combine automation with usability.

Combining AI and Expert Support for a More Accessible Trading Experience

MoneyFlare’s AI Trading Bot is more than a basic automation tool. It is supported by a model that combines AI-driven systems with expert team involvement, creating a more comprehensive trading experience for users.

This approach is intended to reduce friction for users who may not have the time, confidence, or technical background to manage trading on their own. Rather than requiring users to build strategies from scratch or constantly react to market movements, the platform is designed to offer a more accessible and supportive structure.

For users who want smarter and easier trading, this model provides several clear benefits:

Less need for constant manual involvement

Easier access to automated trading tools

A simpler and more guided user experience

More accessible entry into AI-powered trading

Expanding Access to AI-Powered Trading

The launch of MoneyFlare’s AI Trading Bot reflects a broader shift in the market toward automation, accessibility, and ease of use. As more users look for practical ways to participate in financial markets, platforms that reduce operational complexity are becoming more relevant.

MoneyFlare is responding to that demand by making AI-powered trading more approachable. Rather than treating intelligent trading tools as products only for experienced users, the company is focusing on broader adoption and easier access.

With its free AI Trading Bot, MoneyFlare is reinforcing its effort to make automated trading more user-friendly and more widely available. The company’s latest release highlights its commitment to helping users trade smarter and easier through a more modern and efficient platform experience.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is a trading technology platform focused on making financial market participation more accessible through automation and AI-powered tools. By offering solutions built for simplicity, efficiency, and broader user adoption, MoneyFlare helps users explore smarter ways to trade through products such as its AI Trading Bot.

Media Contact

MoneyFlare Media Relations

Email: help@moneyflare.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.