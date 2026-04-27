Women Leading the Future of Digital Infrastructure at Data Centre LIVE 2026





London, 27 April 2026 – Data Centre LIVE , a BizClik Media event, will host a landmark panel session exploring how women are shaping the future of digital infrastructure. The Women in Data Centres panel brings together industry leaders to discuss leadership, career development, and the inclusion strategies driving innovation across the sector. As organisations face mounting pressure to build resilient, scalable infrastructure, the session will examine how diverse perspectives are becoming essential to solving the industry's most complex challenges.

The panel features Rebecca Weekly, Head of Engineering, Infrastructure at GEICO; Catriona Shearer, Global Head of Data Centre Consulting at JLL Data Centre Solutions; Eve McIlvaney, VP Global Procurement at Yondr Group; and Villie Xeni, Commissioning & Engineering Director at MiCiM Ltd. Data Centre LIVE is providing these leaders with a platform to share real-world insights on building inclusive teams and creating pathways for women to lead in a sector critical to global digital transformation.

Addressing the talent gap through inclusion

The data centre industry continues to face significant skills shortages as demand for infrastructure grows. By bringing together women at different stages of their careers, Data Centre LIVE is creating space for honest conversations about how organisations can access untapped talent pools and create environments where diverse teams can thrive. The panel will explore practical strategies for recruitment, retention and career progression that enable companies to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

"Infrastructure is where technology meets responsibility. The systems we design must work reliably, securely and at scale for millions of people," said Rebecca Weekly, Head of Engineering, Infrastructure at GEICO. "It's encouraging to see more women entering the field and contributing their leadership and perspective to some of the most complex problems in technology."

From representation to organisational excellence

Beyond representation, the session will examine how inclusion drives tangible business outcomes. The event gives panellists the opportunity to discuss the link between diverse leadership and innovation, drawing on their experiences leading teams across engineering, procurement, consulting and commissioning. Attendees will gain actionable insights on how to embed inclusion into organisational culture and operational strategy.

Catriona Shearer, Global Head of Data Centre Consulting at JLL Data Centre Solutions, said: "Accessing a bright, motivated and competent talent pool is critical to the industry thriving, and the untapped female workforce represents the single largest opportunity to achieve this. Companies who value the potential of women in the same way we value our fabulous male colleagues, make space for differences, and create welcoming environments are the ones who will soar! This is already changing, so the challenge now is how to make sure your organisation is part of the change and isn't being left behind."

Key details on Data Centre LIVE 2026

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit will take place on 20–21 May 2026 at Exhibition, White City.

Attendees can secure their place at one of the year’s key data centre events now. Tickets available here .

The agenda will also feature sessions on hyperscale strategies, neo cloud and AI factories, water management, sovereign data centres and more.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Data Centre Magazine

Data Centre Magazine connects the leading data centre executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the data centre community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

About Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit is a two-day conference and expo for senior leaders shaping digital infrastructure strategy. Bringing together over 1,000 in-person attendees and 50+ expert speakers, the event explores key themes including AI, sustainability, scalability and resilience.

Featuring two content stages and four executive workshops, the programme delivers practical insights, strategic guidance and valuable connections to support future-ready data centre operations.

Media Contact

Beckie Jordan

Head of Events Communications