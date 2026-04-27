27 April 2026

ICG plc (the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights and Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that in the period from 20 April 2026 to 24 April 2026, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 19 February 2026 (the “Share Buyback”), the Company has purchased 669,555 ordinary shares of nominal value of £0.2625 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch International (“BofA Securities”).

The Share Buyback is to enable the Company to issue Ordinary Non-Voting shares to Amundi equal to the number of Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company in a manner that is non-dilutive to the Company’s existing shareholders in connection with its strategic partnership with Amundi as announced on 18 November 2025 (the “Strategic Partnership Announcement”).

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: Lowest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): Highest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): 20 April 2026 137,237

1838.00 pence 1862.00 pence 1850.90 pence 21 April 2026 132,612 1847.00 pence 1882.00 pence 1866.23 pence 22 April 2026 134,640

1834.00 pence 1855.00 pence 1845.16 pence 23 April 2026 133,550 1821.00 pence 1850.00 pence 1830.33 pence 24 April 2026 131,516

1789.00 pence 1828.00 pence 1815.31 pence





The Ordinary Shares acquired will be held in Treasury and will, in due course, be cancelled in tranches on at least a bi-annual basis, and will not be used for any other purpose prior to cancellation.

Total Voting Rights

Following the settlement of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 294,373,624 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which 8,500,248 will be held in Treasury, and 3,951,459 Ordinary Non-Voting shares in issue.

The shares held in Treasury and the Ordinary Non-Voting shares do not carry voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 285,873,376. This figure of 285,873,376 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Schedule of Purchases

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BofA on behalf of the Company as part of the programme is detailed on the attached:

ICG plc Weekly Trade Fills

Terms not defined here shall have the meaning as set out in the Strategic Partnership Announcement.

Enquiries:

Chris Hunt, Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Media:

Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44(0)20 3545 1510

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