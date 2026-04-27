Kraken Bond Expands Gap Filling Foam Sealant Solutions to Meet Stricter Energy Efficiency Standards

CHANTILLY, VA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHANTILLY, VA - April 27, 2026 - -

Kraken Bond, a manufacturer of adhesives, sealants, and insulation products, has expanded its focus on gap-filling foam sealant solutions in response to increasingly stringent air sealing requirements in residential and commercial construction. The company's professional-grade foam sealants address compliance challenges faced by contractors and builders working under updated energy efficiency codes, including the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) 2021 updates and similar state-level standards.

Building codes across multiple U.S. states have adopted or are implementing stricter air leakage standards, creating increased demand for reliable gap and crack sealing materials during construction projects. These regulatory changes reflect a broader industry shift toward improved building envelope performance and energy conservation. Unsealed gaps around pipes, windows, framing penetrations, and foundation joints remain among the most frequently cited failure points during building envelope inspections, making effective sealing solutions critical for code compliance.

Kraken Bond manufactures a comprehensive range of foam sealant products designed specifically for these applications, serving both professional contractors and DIY users. The company's product line includes window and door foam, gaps and cracks foam, fire block foam sealant, and specialty formulations for various construction needs. These products provide expanding insulation and sealing capabilities that help buildings meet or exceed current air infiltration requirements.

"The evolution of energy codes has fundamentally changed how contractors approach air sealing on job sites," said a spokesperson for Kraken Bond LLC. "Our foam sealants provide the reliability and performance characteristics that professionals need to pass increasingly rigorous building inspections while maintaining efficient project timelines. The fast-curing properties of these products significantly reduce labor time on air sealing tasks, which has become a critical consideration for contractors."

The company has observed increased interest from the professional contractor segment as builders seek compliant, fast-curing solutions that reduce labor time on air sealing tasks. This trend reflects the construction industry's adaptation to code changes that require more comprehensive air barrier systems and verified performance through blower door testing. Direct shipping of products supports project timelines for contractors working under tight schedules, ensuring materials arrive when needed without delays that could impact construction sequences.

Kraken Bond's expansion in this market segment aligns with industry data showing continued growth in demand for air sealing products. According to recent construction industry reports, the emphasis on building performance and energy efficiency continues to drive specification changes across residential and commercial projects. The company's foam sealants address common application areas including rim joists, electrical and plumbing penetrations, HVAC ductwork connections, and foundation-to-sill plate transitions.

Contractors and builders can find additional product information and technical specifications through Kraken Bond on Facebook, where the company shares application tips and project updates. The social media platform serves as a resource for construction professionals seeking practical solutions for meeting code requirements.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JA7bJDYeRDE&t=2s

Based in Manassas, Virginia, Kraken Bond operates through LOTUS GLOBAL TRADE LLC and specializes in the development and manufacturing of chemical solutions for the construction and industrial sectors. The company's product portfolio encompasses spray foam insulation, caulks, sealants, adhesives, and specialty products designed for professional and consumer applications.

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For more information about Kraken Bond, contact the company here:



Kraken Bond

Kraken Bond

(571) 445-5665

hello@krakenbond.net

13905 Willard Road, Chantilly, VA 20151, United States