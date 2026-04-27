Creator Platform Beats Global Field Two Years Running, as Social Content Evolves into Social Commerce

NEWARK, N.J., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a moment when brands are increasing their investments in influencer marketing, a North American platform is winning on the world stage by betting on the future model of influencer commerce. Because I Love It Inc. (BILI Social) has been named Boldest Marketplace at the BOLD Awards, the second consecutive year the creator commerce platform has taken global honours at one of the digital industry’s most internationally competitive stages.

Hosted by Crowdsourcing Week and held at a gala in Barcelona, the BOLD Awards draw entries across 22 categories of digital industry and emerging technology from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America. BILI Social’s platform earned a 94% overall score, rated by an international jury on impact, scalability, transparency, and originality, placing it at the top of a field that included established players from across the world.

BILI Social’s platform represents a strategic investment in where influencer marketing is heading in North America, toward social commerce. Drawing on models already gaining scale across Asian and global markets, BILI Social enables creators to build personalized stores around brands they genuinely use, earning on real outcomes. Rather than paying up for reach alone, brands invest where value is created. This is the direction the global market is heading, BILI Social’s Boldest Marketplace win confirms North America is catching up.





“The influencer economy is evolving, and the trajectory is clear: from social content to social commerce,” said Adrian Capobianco, Co-Founder and CEO of BILI Social. “We’ve built a strong foundation in creator content, and we’re using strategic insights from Asia and global markets to lead that evolution here in North America. BILI Social gives creators the tools to become true commerce partners for brands, and that is where the market is going. Being recognised two years running at the BOLD Awards, alongside innovators from across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, validates that we’re not just building for today we’re building for the next wave of social commerce.”

The back-to-back recognition in a field that spanned three continents comes as BILI Social accelerates conversations with brand and creator partners across North America, using Barcelona as a launchpad for new international relationships. The platform operates across Canada and the United States, with expanding reach into global markets.

The back-to-back Boldest Marketplace reflects a broader shift already reshaping digital commerce globally. As money flows directly between creators and their audiences, every creator has the potential to become a mini-retailer, and that changes everything for brands. The opportunity is significant for those who move with this evolution: authentic, commerce-enabled creator relationships that convert belief into sales at scale. BILI Social’s second consecutive global win signals that North America is arriving at this inflection point and that BILI Social is positioned to lead it.

About BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social):

BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social) is a leading social commerce platform that empowers individuals to monetize their social media content. BILI Social connects creators with brands, enabling them to create personalized online stores and maximize their earning potential by leveraging their social media presence. Through BILI Boost, the platform also facilitates dynamic collaborations between creators and brands, allowing influencers to craft unique

About Allied Energy Inc.

Allied Energy, Inc. (OTC: AGGI) is a global investment holding company focused on identifying and nurturing high-potential businesses across various sectors. Allied Energy aims to create long-term value for its shareholders through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Wendy Bairos

media consultant

wendy@becauseiloveit.com

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