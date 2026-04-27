Kaldvík AS – Update on Financial Calendar

Kaldvík AS (the “Company”) refers to its previously communicated financial calendar.

The Company will not meet the previously communicated publication date for its annual financial report. The delay is due to additional time required to complete the finalisation of the Company’s financial statements and audit process.

The Company will communicate an updated publication date as soon as possible.

For further information, please contact:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017

Hjalti Hvitklett, CFO: +298 221 222