Global Virus Network Statement on H5N1 Vaccine Developments

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), representing eminent human and animal virologists from more than 90 Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in over 40 countries dedicated to advancing research, collaboration, and pandemic preparedness, unequivocally supports and is very encouraged by recent developments in vaccines targeting H5N1 avian influenza, including the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial by Moderna for its mRNA-based H5N1 vaccine candidate (mRNA-1018), with the majority of clinical sites based in the United Kingdom and additional sites in the United States. This effort, supported by the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Research and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), represents an important step forward while pointing to a significant opportunity to strengthen global preparedness.

“We are seeing a virus that continues to expand its host range and geographic reach. This is exactly when surveillance, data sharing, and preparedness measures must accelerate and keep pace with the science,” said Marion Koopmans, DVM, PhD, a GVN center of excellence director and scientific director of the Pandemic and Disaster Research Centre at Erasmus Medical Center, Netherlands. Dr. Koopmans is a U.S. and Dutch National Academy of Sciences member. She is highly regarded for her research on emerging infectious diseases and as a scientific advisor to policymakers at national and international levels.

The renewed focus on vaccines reflects the urgency of recommendations GVN outlined in its 2025 analysis published in The Lancet Regional Health—Americas, which called for accelerated vaccine development alongside strengthened surveillance, biosecurity, and coordinated international response.

Recent data underscore the scale and persistence of H5N1 spread. Between late November 2025 and February 2026, more than 2,500 detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza were reported across 32 European countries, including over 2,100 cases in wild birds alone, with levels significantly higher than in previous years, according to a joint report from the European Food Safety Authority and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Globally, outbreaks continue to be reported across multiple regions, reflecting sustained transmission in animal populations, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Ongoing zoonotic spillover events highlight the continued risk at the human–animal interface. In Cambodia, sporadic human infections with H5N1 continue to be reported, often associated with severe disease. While these events remain rare, they reinforce the importance of sustained vigilance and preparedness. Since 2023, Cambodia has reported more than 30 human cases of H5N1 with a high case fatality rate exceeding 40%, based on national and international surveillance reports, with multiple cases reported in 2026 to date, demonstrating the continued potential for severe outcomes following zoonotic transmission.

The GVN’s 2025 analysis published in The Lancet Regional Health—Americas identified a critical reality: sustained human-to-human transmission of H5N1 avian influenza has not been observed, but the virus’s expanding spread among animals, including mammals, and its ongoing evolution present a credible and potentially serious pandemic risk. This convergence of scientific evidence and policy attention further underscores the urgency of acting now.

GVN virologists stress the need for strengthened pandemic preparedness and emphasize that preparedness must extend beyond early-stage vaccine development to include:

Targeted vaccination strategies for high-risk populations, including agricultural workers

Clinical studies to evaluate vaccine effectiveness against emerging strains

Integration of vaccine planning with real-time genomic and field surveillance

Comprehensive international data sharing to guide rapid, coordinated response





“Vaccines are one of our most powerful tools against influenza, but their value depends on readiness. We need to ensure that effective vaccines can be produced and deployed rapidly if the situation changes,” said Peter Palese, PhD, a GVN center of excellence director and Horace W. Goldsmith Professor of the department of microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Palese is a world leader in influenza research and a U.S. National Academy of Sciences member.

Consistent with its prior scientific guidance, the GVN emphasizes the importance of leveraging multiple vaccine platforms, including rapidly adaptable technologies such as mRNA, to support timely, scalable, and globally coordinated responses to emerging viral threats.

The GVN notes that vaccines alone will not prevent a potential pandemic. Preparedness requires a comprehensive strategy integrating surveillance, biosecurity, clinical readiness, and sustained global collaboration. The opportunity now is to act while the risk remains manageable.

Media Contacts:

Nora Samaranayake

nsamaranayake@gvn.org

Global Virus Network