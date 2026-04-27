FHLBank Topeka Releases Annual Impact Report Highlighting Efforts Across District

TOPEKA, Kan., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FHLBank Topeka released its 2025 Impact Report today. The report highlights FHLBank’s community-building efforts throughout its district in partnership with its member financial institutions. The report features stories about members and other partners on the importance of FHLBank Topeka to their communities.

“Our partnerships with financial institutions across the Tenth District are the heart of our mission of building stronger communities,” said Jeff Kuzbel, FHLBank Topeka president and CEO. “By providing reliable liquidity, accessible mortgage programs and targeted housing and community development resources, we’re helping homeowners, renters, small businesses and farmers thrive across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. We’re committed to expanding that impact from 2025 moving forward.”

Highlights of FHLBank Topeka’s 2025 Impact Report include:

92.2% of its members have less than $1.5 billion in assets, which is the highest percentage of smaller institutions at any FHLBank.

In support of its liquidity mission, FHLBank Topeka had $43.7 billion in advances outstanding to members. Members’ communities were also supported by the $9.4 billion in outstanding unpaid principal of mortgage loans held in portfolio and $7.2 billion in letters of credit outstanding. (All as of Dec. 31, 2025.)

The highest level in the FHLBank System of community financial institution (CFI) collateral, including small business and farm loans as well as typical single-family loans, multifamily loans, HELOCs and mortgage-backed securities, is pledged to FHLBank Topeka, providing members with liquidity for those assets.

99% of counties in FHLBank Topeka’s district have been impacted by members’ use of our affordable housing and community development programs, the Mortgage Partnership Finance ® (MPF ® ) Program and pledged collateral.

(MPF ) Program and pledged collateral. 288 members used housing and community development funds to build their communities in 2025.

Homeowners and renters alike were supported with 1,621 households realizing the dream of homeownership and 1,764 AHP housing units were created or supported through FHLBank’s programs.

Native American tribes and tribally designated entities received $5 million through the Native American Housing Initiatives Grants Program to support 16 projects.

$49.7 million in grants were invested through the statutory commitment of 10% of net income with a record $25.9 million in voluntary funds awarded.

More than $750,000 was donated to local, state or national nonprofits through charitable contributions in 2025.

50 local community project ideas submitted by members received a microgrant through FHLBank Topeka’s #500forGood program to better their communities.

860 volunteer hours were recorded for FHLBank Topeka employees who gave their time to causes they care about in the community.



The 2025 report is our fourth annual impact report. FHLBank Topeka expects to continue releasing this report each spring moving forward.

Please visit fhlbtopeka.com to read the full report.

About FHLBank Topeka:

FHLBank Topeka is one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks that accesses the capital markets to provide liquidity and funding for its member banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions. FHLBank Topeka is a strong, reliable source of liquidity for its member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma, who are part of its cooperative.

“Mortgage Partnership Finance” and “MPF” are registered trademarks of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago.

CONTACT:

tamara.taylor@fhlbtopeka.com