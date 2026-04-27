Dental Intelligence Engagement Suite Now Integrates with Denticon

Pleasant Grove, UT , April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, the leading dental practice performance platform, today announced their Engagement suite is now fully integrated with Denticon, Planet DDS’s cloud-based practice management system (PMS).

The integration is live and available to Denticon users now.



Dental Intelligence

This development will allow Denticon practices to fully sync their PMS with Dental Intelligence’s Engagement tools, helping them fill their schedules, communicate with patients more effectively, and drive revenue without adding headcount.

Dental Intelligence Engagement includes Payments, Online Scheduling, Digital Forms, Appointment Reminders, TouchPoints™, Team Tasks, Team Chat, Online Reviews, Kiosks, and several other critical patient engagement tools.

“Denticon practices have been asking for this, and we’re excited to deliver,” said Dan Larsen, Chief Product Officer at Dental Intelligence. “Engagement will help so many teams cut down on the busy work so they can focus on dentistry.”



“We hear the same thing from our customers every week: they want their practice management solution to work with the tools they already use, without workarounds or manual data entry,” said Nathan James, Chief Product Officer, Planet DDS. “That’s what this integration delivers. Dental Intelligence Engagement now plugs directly into Denticon, and practices get the benefit without the usual integration headaches.”

For Denticon practices, access to these tools means a faster path to better patient communication, a fuller schedule, and gains in production, all without changing the way they operate day-to-day. Dental Intelligence continues to expand its integration ecosystem, with additional analytics capabilities for Denticon planned in future releases.

Denticon users interested in getting started can visit dentalintel.com to schedule a free demo.



Dental Intelligence

About Dental Intelligence

Dental Intelligence is the only end-to-end practice performance solution in dentistry. They help practices increase production, visits, and collections while decreasing overhead using actionable insights and automation. From analytics, to patient engagement, and even insurance management, Dental Intelligence gives you everything you need to grow faster and Practice Smarter.™

About Planet DDS

Dental software is broken. We aim to fix it. As a partner in growth for DSOs and dental groups outgrowing legacy systems and fragmented tools, Planet DDS delivers a cloud-based AI platform designed to scale alongside growing organizations. Powered by DentalOS™ with AI, Planet DDS is built on connection—connecting people, partners, and technology across an open ecosystem that includes Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Apteryx Cloud Imaging.

Trusted by leading DSOs and emerging dental groups nationwide, Planet DDS supports more 100+ location DSOs than any other cloud-based dental practice management provider, enabling 14,500 practices and 175,000 users to move beyond outdated legacy software with seamless integrations, optimized workflows, and scalable technology built for growth.

Media Contact:

Kevin Rach

Krach@dentalintel.com

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