Olive Tree People Inc. Subsidiary Announces 100 Percent Waterless Formulation Patent Filing

SANTA MONICA, CA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI) today announced that its Olive Tree People subsidiary, the world leader in waterless beauty, has filed a patent application for its 100% waterless formulation.

"Waterless beauty" is the fastest-growing sector in the beauty industry. After all, water is meant for drinking, not for skincare. When Olive Tree People founder Thomas Lommel developed his first product – the I01, an ingestible – in his treehouse, his focus was not on being "waterless," but rather, on bringing the magic of olive trees to the world. However, after learning that water typically tops the ingredient list (INCI) of nearly all skincare products – accounting for approximately 70% of the content – the idea emerged to replace that 70% water with the "Elixir of the Olive Tree."

This concept was guided by the motto: "What is best for the inside must also be best for the body's largest organ – the skin."

From that moment on, all Oliveda products, as well as the other brands under the Olive Tree People umbrella, were formulated around this Elixir of the Olive Tree. This elixir is not an oil, but rather a liquid extract derived from the leaves and olives, featuring hydroxytyrosol as one of its key active components.

With the filing of this patent application, independent assessors have now officially confirmed that Olive Tree People’s products are indeed 100% waterless – meaning water no longer appears anywhere on our ingredient lists, not even at the very end.

For Olive Tree People, for its "Waterless Beauty Movement," and for all its 70,000+ waterless beauty pioneers, this milestone signifies that the company’s efforts in education and consumer awareness can now be implemented even more easily and, consequently, even more successfully.

Waterless beauty is not merely "the next big thing" in the beauty sector; it represents the new generation of "clean beauty" simply because it works. Olive Tree People stands not only as the pioneer of this movement but also as the world leading company in the field of waterless beauty.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

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