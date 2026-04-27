Coffee With Q Launches Candle Control: A Smart Money Gap Reading Feature Built for SPX/SPY Zero DTE Traders

George Town, Cayman Islands, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee With Q today released Candle Control, a new smart money gap reading feature built into the QZ GAP Method and designed for traders who scalp SPX and SPY zero days-to-expiration (0DTE) options. The feature is available now via coffeewithq.org and complements the existing QZ ALGO and Candle Story toolset already used by the platform's IKIGAI Trading Academy members.

Read the details here. An Advanced 5-Minute Setup for SPX and SPY Zero DTE Options Trading.

https://www.coffeewithq.org/smart-money-gap-reading-new-candle-control-feature-for-institutional-style-spx-spy-zero-dte-trading/



Coffee With Q Candle Control

The Problem Candle Control Solves

Most retail traders who study Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) — the institutional "footprint" left when price skips over a zone — treat the gap itself as the signal. They see the imbalance, take the trade in the direction of the fill, and get faded. Smart money knows retail watches, FVGs, and engineers liquidity inside them: the candle that fills the gap is often a trap, not a continuation.

Coffee With Q's prior research on smart money distribution and stop hunting documented this pattern across hundreds of intraday SPX and SPY sessions. The conclusion was consistent: the gap is the zone, but the candle filling the gap carries the actual read.

How the Feature Works

Candle Control classifies every candle in or near a QZ GAP zone into one of four states:

Strong — institutional follow-through; the gap is filling with conviction.

— institutional follow-through; the gap is filling with conviction. Normal — neutral participation; wait for confirmation.

— neutral participation; wait for confirmation. Weak — exhaustion; the move filling the gap is running out of fuel.

— exhaustion; the move filling the gap is running out of fuel. Hidden (Trap) — engineered liquidity; the candle looks like continuation but is a stop run.

Used alongside QZ ALGO's accumulation count and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) layer, the workflow gives 0DTE scalpers a real-time read on whether a Fair Value Gap will fill cleanly, reject, or trap before the next candle prints. The feature is built specifically for the 1-minute and 15-second timeframes that govern same-day SPX and SPY options flow.

A Wyckoff Lineage, Adapted for 0DTE

Candle Control extends Coffee With Q's Wyckoff-based market structure framework, which founder Qamar Zaman has spent years adapting from Richard Wyckoff's century-old work on institutional accumulation and distribution. The four candle states map directly to the four phases the platform tracks across each session: Compression, Liquidity Grab, Accumulation Confirmed, and Launch.

"Reading a Fair Value Gap on a daily chart is a different sport than reading one on a one-minute SPX chart at 9:35," said Qamar Zaman, Founder of Coffee With Q and IKIGAI Trading Academy. "Candle Control was built because the gap isn't the signal — the candle inside the gap is. Once you can classify that candle as Strong, Weak, Normal, or a Trap, the whole read changes. Most of the gap-trading content out there was written for forex or swing trading. Zero DTE needed its own framework."

Why Now

Zero DTE options now account for more than half of total SPX options volume, and intraday flow has been reshaped by gamma exposure and the speed of same-day expiry. Educational material on smart money concepts and Fair Value Gaps has not kept pace — most of it was written for forex pairs or higher-timeframe equity swings. Candle Control is positioned as the first 0DTE-native gap-reading workflow tied to a named market structure framework.

Availability

The full Candle Control walkthrough, including chart examples on live SPX and SPY 0DTE setups, is available free at coffeewithq.org. Daily SPX/SPY VIP levels, EDGE News briefings, and the IKIGAI Trading Academy community are available to paid members. The supporting Candle Story and QZ GAP indicator overlays remain available for registered users of the IKIGAI program or new students who join the 14 day cohort taught by Qamar Zaman. https://www.coffeewithq.org/gp/

About Coffee With Q

Coffee With Q is a trading education platform founded by Qamar Zaman, focused on smart money concepts, Wyckoff market structure, and institutional-style scalping of SPX, SPY, QQQ, and ES/NQ futures. Through its QZ ALGO, QZ GAP, Candle Story, and IKIGAI Trading Academy, Coffee With Q teaches retail traders to read institutional footprints in real time on the 1-minute and 15-second timeframes. Learn more at coffeewithq.org.

Media Contact

Katerina Delgado. Coffee With Q - https://www.coffeewithq.org Email: support@storytellers.ky

Disclaimer: The content provided by Coffee With Q is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Trading options, including zero days-to-expiration (0DTE) options on SPX and SPY, involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should consult a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

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