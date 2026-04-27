Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Expansion of Share Repurchase Program

WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) (the “Company”) announced that on April 27, 2026, its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional 2,000,000 shares of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock under its existing repurchase program. Prior to this authorization, 148,285 shares remained available to repurchase under the existing program. Combined with the shares authorized today, the total 2,148,285 shares available for repurchase represent approximately 11.9% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of April 27, 2026. The timing of the repurchases will depend on certain factors, including but not limited to market conditions and prices, available funds and alternative uses of capital. The stock repurchase program may be carried out through open-market repurchases, block trades, negotiated private transactions and pursuant to a trading plan that will be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any repurchased shares will be treated as authorized but unissued by the Company. The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number of shares.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc:

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of Waterstone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide.

For more information about WaterStone Bank, visit wsbonline.com.

Contact:

Mark R. Gerke

Chief Financial Officer

414.459.4012

markgerke@wsbonline.com