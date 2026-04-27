SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (AXG) Signs MOU with SC Ventures to Incubate AI Payment Project AGENPAY





HONG KONG, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) (“AXG”) and SC Ventures formalized their partnership with the signing of a non-binding MoU at the inaugural Global Web 4.0 – AI and Digital Assets Innovation conference in Hong Kong Cyberport.

Under this partnership, AXG and SC Ventures will jointly incubate AGENPAY, an AI-powered payments initiative aimed at advancing innovation in intelligent payment systems. The collaboration will focus on developing core API retrieval capabilities and payment routing infrastructure, alongside integration of ecosystem proof-of-concepts. Leveraging Hong Kong’s position as a leading fintech hub, the partnership combines AXG’s expertise in AI and blockchain technology with SC Ventures’ global network. Together, the parties aim to build a next-generation intelligent payments platform that accelerates the convergence of finance and the digital economy.

By reimagining the payments lifecycle, AGENPAY is designed to enhance efficiency, strengthen risk management, reduce transaction costs and support the evolution of financial services. The platform will lay the foundation for agent-driven intelligent payments and contribute to the development of next-generation financial infrastructure in the AI era.





Dr. Thomas Zhu, a director of AXG, stated at the signing ceremony: “It is a great honor to form a strategic partnership with SC Ventures. The AGENPAY project carries the common expectations of both parties for the future of intelligent payment. We look forward to working with our partners to embark on a new journey of intelligent finance.”

Mr. Alexandre Deschatres, Head of Hong Kong, Greater China and North Asia at SC Ventures said: “It is a pleasure to cooperate with AXG. The AGENPAY project is closely aligned with SC Ventures’ innovation layout. We look forward to leveraging the resource advantages of both parties to promote the commercialization of AI payment technology and empower the high-quality upgrading of global financial services.”





About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission “Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” the Company operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router. Through its integrated ecosystem, including AXCOIN, AXONE, FERION, SOLOMON, SCION, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit alloyx.com or the Investor Relations webpage at ir.alloyx.com.

About SC Ventures

SC Ventures builds and invests in breakthrough ventures in and beyond banking. SC Ventures by Standard Chartered provides a platform for organisations to collaborate and co-create fintech ecosystems to reimagine the future of finance.

For more information, please visit www.scventures.io and follow SC Ventures on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@solowin.io

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

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