Premium Income Corporation Announces Class A Share Split

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A) Premium Income Corporation (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a share split of its class A shares (the “Share Split) due to the Fund’s strong performance. The holders of class A shares of record on the close of business on May 1, 2026 will receive 10 additional class A shares for every 100 Class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to the approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).

As a result of the Share Split, the total dollar amount of distributions to be paid to the holders of Class A shares is expected to increase by approximately 10%.

The Class A shares are expected to commence trading on an ex-split basis at the opening of trading on May 1, 2026. No fractional Class A shares will be issued, and the number of Class A shares each holder shall receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Share Split is a non-taxable event. The Share Split will be reflected in the net asset value per Class A share as of May 7, 2026.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.