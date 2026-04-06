Premium Income Corporation Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared monthly distributions payable on April 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2026 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PIC.A $0.09000 Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.10625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

25 King Street West

Commerce Court North

Suite 2110, Box 48

Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1



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