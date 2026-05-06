Premium Income Corporation Announces Monthly Distribution

 | Source: Premium Income Corporation Premium Income Corporation

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared monthly distributions payable on May 29, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026 in the following amounts per share:

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
Class A SharesPIC.A $0.09000
Preferred SharesPIC.PR.A $0.10625
   

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
25 King Street West
Commerce Court North
Suite 2110, Box 48
Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


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