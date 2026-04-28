Apolosign Introduces a Shared Home System for Family Scheduling

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apolosign today introduced a connected home system built around its Apolosign digital calendar and Apolosign portable TV, designed to help families manage schedules, tasks, and daily routines more visibly and collaboratively.

The system brings together real-time schedule syncing, shared task management, and integrated home display experiences, turning what is often handled individually into a more coordinated household process.





Making Family Schedules Visible and Shareable

In many households, information is scattered across different places. Reminders sit on one phone, grocery lists on another, and plans are often shared in passing, making them easy to forget.

The Apolosign digital calendar brings those moving pieces into one shared space. The digital wall calendar acts as an all-in-one family organizer, syncing schedules across multiple users in real time so everyone stays aligned without constant check-ins.

Available in 15.6", 21.5", and 27" sizes, the display can fit comfortably into different areas of the home. Placed in the kitchen or living room, it becomes part of the daily routine. A parent preparing breakfast can quickly check the day ahead. Kids can see their own schedules, tasks, and upcoming activities at a glance.

It plays out in everyday moments. Weekly meals can be planned alongside the family schedule , kids can check off tasks and earn points as they go, and reminders or upcoming events stay visible on a shared screen instead of getting lost across different apps.

With Google Photos integration, users can showcase family photos throughout the day, so the screen doubles as a digital photo frame and feels more like part of the home.

Extending Coordination Across the Home

While the digital calendar acts as a central hub, the Apolosign portable TV brings that same shared visibility into different parts of the home.

Equipped with a built-in 15,000mAh battery and a mobile design with silent wheels, the screen can be easily moved from room to room or even taken outdoors. It might sit in the kitchen during meal prep, move to the living room in the evening, and roll outside for a weekend gathering, keeping both content and schedules within view throughout the day.

Planning and entertainment come together on a single screen. With the Apolosign calendar app built in, family schedules, reminders, and routines remain visible alongside whatever is playing, whether it is a cooking tutorial, a TV show, or a movie.

That setup changes how coordination happens in practice. A parent can follow a recipe while checking the evening schedule. Kids can glance at the screen between activities to see what is coming up or mark off tasks. People can just look up and see what’s next, instead of having to check a phone or ask someone.

Support for streaming, video calls, and Google Play apps further expands its use, allowing the screen to shift easily between entertainment, communication, and everyday planning.





Built for Everyday Use Without Added Complexity

Both devices run on an open Android ecosystem, supporting third-party apps, Google Calendar syncing, and voice control through Google Assistant. Real-time updates keep schedules consistent across screens, so changes are reflected immediately, and everyone stays on the same page.

Apolosign also takes a more straightforward approach to pricing. Instead of adding subscriptions, the digital calendar includes its core features with a one-time purchase, making it easier for families to adopt without ongoing costs.

Together, the Apolosign digital calendar and portable TV reflect a shift in how families manage everyday life, moving from fragmented tools and individual coordination to a more shared, visible system at home.

About Apolosign

Founded in 2008, Apolosign is a factory-direct family-display brand committed to delivering high-quality home electronics at transparent pricing. The company began with learning tablets and smart photo frames and evolved into a focused lineup built on two pillars: Portable TVs for flexible spaces and Digital Calendars for organized family living.

Media contact

Rachel Wilson

kemilyjtech@gmail.com

Website: https://www.apolosign.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe69cb7d-c9ca-496b-8b78-0ef85afff3ec

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